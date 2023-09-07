Azusa Pacific University's Theater Arts Department Opens Season With Rodgers & Hammerstein's Classic CINDERELLA

Azusa Pacific University's Theater Arts Department has announced the 2023-24 season, beginning with the classic musical Cinderella.

This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including "In My Own Little Corner", "Impossible/It's Possible" and "Ten Minutes Ago", alongside an up-to-date, funny and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane. A memorable theater experience for all ages!

The production is directed by guest director, Matthew McCray and choreographed by Michael Milligan with music direction by Ronda Rubio. Guest Artist Jessa Orr will design the set, Professor Christopher Keene will design the make-up, Gavan Wyrick to design the lighting, Sean Gabel to design the sound, Beckette Ogden will design the costumes with Krys Fehevari designing the wigs.

Director, Matthew McCray, who just closed a critically acclaimed production of the musical Rent, says: "It is such a pleasure to be directing a newly updated classic like the beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Cinderella. This 2013 adaptation has all the joy and magic of the original, but adds a contemporary spin and some new characters. Our production is a colorful and vibrant take on a timeless story. It has been so much fun to revisit this enchanting story and lush score."

The season continues with Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express adaption by Ken Ludwig in November, William Shakespeare's comedy Much A Do About Nothing and concludes with a beautiful story that examines the real life 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, Silent Sky.

The plays and musicals are produced through a program of rigorous training. The Department of Theater Arts prepares outstanding, innovative, and influential artists in an ever-growing and multi-faceted performing arts profession.

CINDERELLA will be presented on the West Campus of Azusa Pacific University in the Warehouse Theater, October 5-14. To purchase season or single tickets, visit apu.edu/theater or call 626/815-5494.