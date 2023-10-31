Azusa Pacific University Theater Arts Department to Present Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Azusa Pacific University's Theater Arts Department continues the 2023-24 season with Murder on the Orient Express.

This clever adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic boasts all the glamour, intrigue, and suspense of Dame Agatha's celebrated novel, with a healthy dose of humor to quicken the pace. Isolated, and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on Detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer in case the murderer decides to strike again.

The production is directed by guest director, Matthew McCray, who recently directed the blockbuster musical Cinderella for the department. "Murder on the Orient Express is one of Agatha Christie's most well-known mysteries," says McCray, "and it's such a pleasure to get to stage it at APU. One of the challenges of the piece is, of course, that it's set on a train... what that means for a stage version is some interesting and unusual design challenges. I think we have crafted a smart and simple design for this production that will keep the audience guessing to the very end. Whodunit plays are a lot of fun, both for the creative team to put it together, but also for the audience to figure it out by the end."

Guest Artist Jessa Orr will design the set, with lights and sound designed by Technical Director, Cameron Harris. Wendell Carmichael will design the costumes with Krys Fehevari designing the wigs.

The season continues with William Shakespeare's comedy Much A Do About Nothing and concludes with a beautiful story that examines the real life 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, Silent Sky.

The plays and musicals are produced through a program of rigorous training. The Department of Theater Arts prepares outstanding, innovative, and influential artists in an ever-growing and multi-faceted performing arts profession. The department is nationally ranked BFA in Acting for The Stage and Screen program.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS will be presented on the West Campus of Azusa Pacific University in The Warehouse Theater, November 9-18. To purchase tickets, visit the link below or call 626/815-5494.