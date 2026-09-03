Arts A La Carte to Present 2026 Fall Season Across Los Angeles County

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Southern California nonprofit theatre organization launches its $15,000 Year-End Fundraising Campaign with a Diverse Slate of Performances Across Downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, and Sierra Madre.

LOS ANGELES, CA - Arts A La Carte, a Southern California nonprofit theatre organization dedicated to developing inclusive and boundary-pushing new works, officially announces its 2026 Fall Season. Featuring a genre-spanning lineup that ranges from Southern rock to immersive cabaret, psychological drama, and a back-by-demand holiday variety show, the upcoming season brings premier theatrical talent to venues across Los Angeles County.

The Fall Season follows a landmark start to the year. In January 2026, Arts A La Carte, in partnership with 134 West and Charlotte's Off-Broadway, kicked off its programming with a wildly successful concert reading of The Flirt Bar musical-written by Susan Lambert Hatem with music by Amy Ray (of Indigo Girls) and Michelle Malone at Synchronicity Theatre in Atlanta, GA. Now, Arts A La Carte brings that creative momentum home to Southern California.

"Our 2026 Fall Season represents the heart of what Arts A La Carte was built to do: uplifting extraordinary, underrepresented voices and creating space for bold, transformative live performance," said Katherine Nolan, President and Co-Artistic Director of Arts A La Carte. "In a time of rising social division and shrinking artistic funding, theater remains a vital sanctuary for connection, healing, and joy. This lineup brings our community together when we need it most."

"Theater is the voice of the people, and right now, we need to be heard louder than ever," added Co-Artistic Director Susan Lambert Hatem. "We're thrilled to bring these fierce, hilarious, and deeply moving artists to stages across Los Angeles this fall."

ARTS A LA CARTE 2026 FALL SEASON LINEUP

Michelle Malone Duo at The Love Song Bar

Date & Time: Friday, September 4, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Location: The Love Song Bar, 450 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Tickets & Info: Eventbrite Link | michellemalone.com

Overview: Southern Rock legend Michelle Malone makes her Love Song Bar debut alongside guitarist Doug Kees. Called 'a satellite member' of the Indigo Girls by Amy Ray and praised by Guitar World as 'equal parts badass guitar slinger and sweet songstress,' Malone delivers an intimate evening of soulful, rocking music, including featured tunes from The Flirt Bar.

Liza (not) at the Palace

Co-Presented with: The Los Angeles LGBT Center

Date & Time: Friday, September 18, 2026 | 7:30 PM

Location: Renberg Theatre at the Los Angeles LGBT Center (Ed Gould Plaza), 1125 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Tickets & Info: OvationTix Link | LALGBT Center Event Page

Overview: Acclaimed actor and intuitive medium Victoria Libertore channels the iconic stage energy of Liza Minnelli in a one-night-only immersive experience. Co-created and directed by Tony Award winner Rebecca Feldman (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) and produced by Susan Lambert Hatem and Katherine Nolan, this production blends cabaret, comedy, and real-time intuitive readings from "the great beyond" designed to leave audiences transfixed and transformed.

The Heart Tells Tales

Date & Time: Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM | Sunday, September 20, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Location: Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd, Sierra Madre, CA 91024

Tickets & Info: Eventbrite Link

Overview: Following sold-out runs in Los Angeles and New York, Omen Kaine's psychological thriller returns for a special encore engagement. Produced by S.O.N. and HiFi underground, this gripping production reimagines Edgar Allan Poe's The Tell-Tale Heart in a modern, music-filled setting. Originally nurtured as part of Arts A La Carte's Emerging Artist Program-which supports standout playwrights-Arts A La Carte produced the show's first reading in 2024 and its 2025 Los Angeles run.

The 2nd Annual Wildly Inappropriate Holiday Show!

Co-Presented with: The Los Angeles LGBT Center

Date & Time: Friday, December 18, 2026 | 7:30 PM

Location: Davidson/Valentini Theatre at the Los Angeles LGBT Center, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Overview: Back by popular demand following last year's sold-out inaugural performance, this wildly improper variety show kicks off the holiday season with salacious songs, terrible puns, and crude jokes. Conceived by Arts A La Carte alumni, all proceeds directly benefit Arts A La Carte and Los Angeles LGBT Center.

SUPPORT NEW THEATRE: $15,000 YEAR-END FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN

Arts A La Carte relies on community support to keep ticket prices accessible, uplift underrepresented artists, and bring bold new theatrical visions from page to stage. To sustain this momentum into 2027 and expand our Emerging Artist Program, Arts A La Carte launches a year-end fundraising campaign to raise $15,000 by December 31, 2026. Every dollar contributed goes directly toward supporting Southern California playwrights, funding production costs, and partnering with vital community organizations. Tax-deductible donations can be made at artsalacarte.org or through Venmo: @artsalacarte

ABOUT ARTS A LA CARTE

Arts A La Carte empowers Southern California playwrights to create vibrant, diverse new theater. Re-branded in 2024 to expand and modernize 40-year-old Opera a La Carte Association, we emerged in direct response to shrinking funding and rising social division. Through readings, workshops, and full productions, we lift up underrepresented voices, challenge the status quo, and ensure art remains a powerful force for inclusion and hope. artsalacarte.org.

ABOUT LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER

More than 50 years ago, Los Angeles LGBT Center made a commitment to build a world where LGBTQ+ people thrive as healthy, equal, and complete members of society. Since 1969, the Center has proudly cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBTQ+ individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond. Today, the Center's nearly 800 employees provide services for more LGBTQ+ people than any other organization in the world. lalgbtcenter.org.

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