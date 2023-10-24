Alysha Umphress and Jeff Blumenkrantz Brings Their Show to Catalina Jazz Club Next Week

Chris Isaacson Presents and Catalina Jazz Club have announced longtime friends, collaborators, and Broadway babies Alysha Umphress and Jeff Blumenkrantz are set to bring their sold-out Joe’s Pub (NYC) show to Los Angeles to deliver an evening of jazzy story-driven fun and music. They will perform highlights from their album I’ve Been Played: Alysha Umphress Swings Jeff Blumenkrantz, along with some new arrangements of selected Broadway classics. Also included will be some original music by Blumenkrantz.



Alysha Umphress has appeared on Broadway in On the Town, Bring It On The Musical, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and American Idiot. Her television credits include Chicago Med, Blue Bloods, Girls5eva, Law and Order: SVU, Nurse Jackie, Royal Pains, and The Climb. She currently appears in Bonding on Netflix. She has performed with the London Symphony Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Boston Pops, Savannah Symphony Orchestra, Orchestre Philharmonique de Strasbourg, Orchestre National de Lille, and most recently, Teatro Regio di Parma.



Jeff Blumenkrantz has appeared on Broadway in Bright Star, A Class Act, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Damn Yankees, 3 Penny Opera, and Into the Woods. Off Broadway, his credits include Murder for Two, Anyone Can Whistle, and God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater. In 2003, he was nominated for a Best Original Score Tony Award for his work on Urban Cowboy (a nomination he shared with Jason Robert Brown and others). He wrote the book, music, and lyrics for Scaffolding as part of the 2018 Inner Voices series. He received the 2011 Fred Ebb Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre Songwriting.



Admission is $25–$45 with VIP and Artist Circle seating available. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is 8:30pm.

