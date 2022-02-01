Ailey II to Return to U.S. Stages Led by New Artistic Director Francesca Harper

Ailey II will return to stages across the country this winter. Ailey II Artistic Director Francesca Harper-an internationally renowned performer, choreographer, director, and multi-disciplinary artist-is nurturing new creative voices and propelling the Company forward during her inaugural season. Trained at The Ailey School (and the daughter of the late Denise Jefferson, director of The Ailey School 1984-2010), Ms. Harper brings fresh perspectives to Mr. Ailey's legacy. Program highlights from the repertory for the national tour and the New York City season featuring four new works and one world premiere include dances by Alvin Ailey, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Artistic Director Robert Battle, William Forsythe, Francesca Harper, Ailey company member Yannick Lebrun, and Andrea Miller.

"It is a privilege to return to the home that shaped me as an artist to accept the honor of leading Ailey II into its next era," said Artistic Director Francesca Harper. "Ailey II's mission lies in generating space for human narratives expressed through the strength, grace, and versatility of the next generation of gifted young dancers. As exemplified in this year's diverse repertory, I am looking forward to bringing in new choreographic voices and programming works that further an ongoing cultural dialogue and contribute to social transformation."

Inspired by her Ailey homecoming, Francesca Harper's Freedom Series travels through a landscape of memories creating a series of vignettes that embody and imagine a hybrid world where memory strives to influence the future. Depicted through this futuristic lens, and developed in collaboration with the Ailey II dancers, Harper's work examines identity and community. With costumes by designer Elias Gurrola and a score featuring a blend of acoustic and electronic sounds, Freedom Series' unexpected twists and turns bridge tender moments to its intrinsic ferocity. Fly, an excerpt of Freedom Series, will also be performed on select programs.

A group of dancers support a central woman, guiding her on a spiritual quest to find light in Robert Battle's new work, Searchlight, inspired by the relationship of Ailey II Artistic Director Francesca Harper and her late mother, Denise Jefferson. With his signature musical sophistication, Battle juxtaposes the tension of Steve Reich's "It's Gonna Rain, Part II" with the healing quality of RenÃ©e Fleming and Christoph Eschenbach's "Nacht Und TrÃ¤ume, D.827," finding equilibrium between the extremes just as the dancers find perfect balance in motion.

Like Alvin Ailey before him, Robert Battle takes inspiration from his church background in this dance of rebirth that parallels the new life Ailey II is embarking on in its next era. In Alleluia (excerpt), Battle seamlessly meshes the foot stomping and hand gestures of the Baptist Church with classical Baroque idioms, setting seven dancers robed in white in a sustained burst of motion that builds to an ecstatic finale.

Enemy in the Figure (excerpt) is the intensely propulsive central section of William Forsythe's eponymous work. Originally created in Germany (1989) for his ensemble, Ballet Frankfurt, the full work has been performed in major venues across the globe. Thom Willem's percussive and rhythmically driving electronic score was the source of the works choreographic invention and influenced the radical use of light and shadow in the original stage design. This excerpt puts the formidable dance skills of the Ailey II dancers on fine display, giving their craft and vitality an invigorating framework.

Ailey II's 2022 touring repertory will also include PsÅ«khe by Andrea Miller, Saa Magni by Yannick Lebrun, Robert Battle's Takademe and The Hunt, as well as Revelations-the must-see masterpiece by Alvin Ailey himself. Come see why The New York Times hailed the 12 young dancers of Ailey II as "spectacular beings" who deliver "sparkling performances."

Following the first leg of the U.S. tour, Ailey II returns to its home, The Ailey Citigroup Theater, for a highly anticipated New York City season from March 23 - April 3. Three programs of premieres and audience favorites kick off with a Robert Battle 10th anniversary program, celebrating his visionary leadership and Ailey journey, which began in 1999 choreographing Mood Indigo for Ailey II. Further programming details to be announced. Tickets starting at $59 go on sale February 15 at noon at www.alvinailey.org/aileyinnyc.

February 14

Telluride, CO

Michael D. Palm Theatre

721 West Colorado Avenue, Telluride, CO

February 16

Boulder, CO

Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, University of Colorado Boulder

1595 Pleasant Street, Boulder, CO



February 23

Carmel, CA

Sunset Cultural Center

San Carlos Street, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA



February 25

Santa Rosa, CA

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa, CA



February 26

Modesto, CA

Gallo Center for the Arts

1000 I Street, Modesto, CA

March 3

Malibu, CA

Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University

24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA



March 6

San Luis Obispo, CA

Performing Arts Center of San Luis Obispo

1 Grand Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA



March 23- April 3

New York, NY

Ailey Citigroup Theater

405 West 55th Street, New York, NY



April 8-9

Kansas City, MO

The Folly Theater

300 West 12th Street, Kansas City, MO



April 12

Memphis, TN

The Buckman Performing & Fine Arts Center

60 Perkins Extended, Memphis, TN

Photo credit: Nir Arieli