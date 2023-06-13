ANGIES CURE To Have World Premiere At Dances With Films Festival 2023

"Angie's Cure," the story of a rape victim's disturbing road to recovery, will make its World Premiere at this year's Dances With Films (DWF) Festival, Thursday, on Tuesday, June 27th, 9:30PM at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood.

The film tells the gripping story of Angie, a former rape victim, who uses the thug robbing her shop to take out her repressed anger. When she decides to prolong the experience by secretly keeping him a prisoner in her basement, the victim turns vigilante, and has a small window to play God. But what will be the price for the sins committed against her? Will the sweet taste of revenge turn her into the very monster she's feared for all these years? This thrill ride will keep you on the edge of your seat, causing you to blur the lines between what's right and what's wrong. With ever shifting power dynamics, Angie's cure begs the question, "How far would you go to put your trauma behind you?"

"Angie's Cure", a New Breed Entertainment production, is directed by Corey Grant, written by Brian Kelsey, Lanett Tachel and Grant, and produced by Audrey Kendrick, James Searles, Tachel and Grant. Tachel stars in the title role, along with Essence Atkins (The Noel Diary), Sean Nelson (A Father's Pride), Vanessa Williams (Candyman, Days of Our Lives), Denise Boutte (The Bounce Back), and Jennifer Freeman (My Wife and Kids).

"I hope Angie's Cure is a catalyst to spark open dialogue about dealing with trauma instead of burying it. If this movie sparks conversations that break the cycle of silence, then we've done our job," says Tachel.

"It can be difficult making films that are both highly entertaining and enlightening while dealing with this subject matter. I think Angie's Cure nailed the fine line in between," says Grant.

Lanett Tachel is a true multi-hyphenate. She's an Actress, Writer, and Producer from Prince George's County Maryland, who's driven by her love of performing, creating, and producing roles that feature layered and multi- faceted African American characters in front of and behind the camera. After landing the role of 'Dorothy' in "The Wizard of Oz" while in elementary, Tachel was clear on the career she wanted. After receiving her BFA from Howard University, she moved to Los Angeles and served as a consultant to the legendary Ed Weinberger ("Taxi", "The Cosby Show") on the series, "Belle's", starring Keith David and Ella Joyce. Tachel later earned a role on the show and learned the valuable lesson of creating her own work. Following the series, she went on to produce an award winning short, "Sister Sister Sister" followed by a series of narrative driven videos for a Universal Recording Artist. Tachel then joined forces with Grant under their company 'New Breed Entertainment' and went on to co-write and Produce the Suspense/Thriller Feature-"Illicit" which released theatrically and on streaming platforms. She co-created/wrote/produced the comedic single cam series, "PUMP" where she also stars alongside Ray J, Jennifer Freeman, Michael Jai White and more. She then served as lead producer and writer on the Fox/Mar Vista thriller, "Twisted Date", currently #1 on the Tubi platform. But Lanett is most excited for her film "Angie's Cure", a psychological thriller where she serves as writer, producer, and the title character. "This film speaks to me like nothing I've ever been a part of." Tachel lives by the motto, 'Don't Wait, Create' and can't wait for the world to see what she's setting up next.

Corey Grant is a filmmaker who prides himself on quality stories that are cutting edge and original. Born in Joliet, Illinois, Corey received his BA in Communications from Norfolk State University in Virginia before attending Howard University to receive his Masters in Film. After graduation, Corey moved to Hollywood and Produced/Wrote/Directed "Dysfunctional Friends", starring an ensemble cast including Meagan Good, Wesley Jonathan, and Essence Atkins.He produced/directed his follow up film, "The Lost Coast Tapes" which exposed him to the mainstream horror arena. In 2015, Grant directed and produced the theatrically released romantic comedy, "Sister Code'" starring Amber Rose, Drew Sidora, and Amin Joseph. His film "Illicit", starring David Ramsey, Vivica A. Fox, and McKinley Freeman released theatrically and was acquired by Viacom. He Directed/Produced his latest project entitled "Twisted Date" for Fox/Mar Vista and it is currently streaming in the number one spot on the Tubi platform. Grant is excited for his current project, the psychological thriller "Angie's Cure" to receive its WORLD PREMIERE at Dances With Films.

"Angie's Cure" will screen on Tuesday, June 27th @ 9:30PM at the Chinese 6, 6801 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, 90028. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.