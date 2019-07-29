AN EVENING WITH VICKIE SHAW Announced At The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre

The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center and Andrea Meyerson Productions (AMP) will present a special, one-night-only appearance by the celebrated comedian Vickie Shaw at the Center's Renberg Theatre on Saturday, August 10, at 8pm. Hilariously addressing the triumphs and trials of being a woman, a mother, and gay in America, Shaw's charming Southern style belies her sharp-edged wit and hilarity. She says things no one else can because she says them so nicely!



From her stories about her wife, Sgt. Patch, to tales about her kids and grandchildren, to growing up Southern Baptist and living in Texas, audiences love her humor not just because she's funny but because it's all true.



Shaw's television credits include Comedy Central, WE-TV, Logo Network (You Can Take the Girl Outta Texas, Vickie Shaw Live: Sick & Wrong Tour, Wisecracks), and Comics Unleashed with Bryon Allen. She also starred in the award-winning film Laughing Matters ... More! She performs regularly across the United States, on cruises, at resorts, comedy clubs, colleges, and at corporate, political, and church fundraisers.



The evening will include a VIP reception before the show and an after party for everyone with DJ Tish Corleone and dancing under the stars, a complimentary food buffet, and cash bar. General admission tickets are $40 and include the show and after-party. VIP tickets ($60) include the general admission items, the pre-performance reception, and preferred seating for the performance.



Tickets may be purchased online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre or by phone at (323) 860-7300. Net proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the full range of the Los Angeles LGBT Center's free and low-cost programs and services.



The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard), in Hollywood, 90038.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You