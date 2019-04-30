ALIVE-ISH Comes to the HFF2019

This June, ALIVE-ISH, premiers at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Dark humor and raw narrative. Modern dance, en pointe ballet, and a live string duo. Alive-ish tracks the chaos and challenges of a young woman's journey, played by Anabella Funk, to the threshold of adulthood and the critical choice she faces there. Developed in association with the Female Playwrights Initiative. Proceeds will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The performances will take place at the Broadwater Studio, 1078 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027.

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Sunday, June 9, 2019 @ 6PM - Preview

Thursday, June 13, 2019 @ 11 PM

Friday, June 14, 2019 @ 5:30 PM

Sunday, June 23, 2019 @ 8 PM

Saturday, June 29, 2019 @ 9:30 PM

Running time: 48 minutes

TICKET PRICE: $20 - http://hff19.org/5875

Proceeds will benefit the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention

Admission age: 18+

WHERE: Broadwater Studio, 1078 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You