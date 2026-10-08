ALEX IN WONDERLAND Will Come to ArtsUP! LA
The production will feature Rex Lewis-Clack and cast members from Rex & Friends at The Blue Door in Culver City.
ArtsUP! LA will present the world premiere of Alex in Wonderland, a musical inspired by Lewis Carroll's classic, written and directed by Laurie Grant. The family-friendly production follows Alex as he tumbles down the rabbit hole into a topsy-turvy world filled with unforgettable characters, including the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter, the March Hare, the Caterpillar, The Cheshire Cat, and, of course, the Queen of Wonderland!
With music direction by Laurie Grant and Devin Weitz, the story comes to life through a lively collection of iconic songs spanning the 1960s to the present day. Together, the funny and heartwarming script and memorable music bring energy, humor, and emotion to Alex's journey, making the family-friendly Alex in Wonderland a joyful celebration of friendship, individuality, and finding the courage to be yourself.
The cast features Rex Lewis-Clack, the blind and autistic pianist and vocalist hailed as a musical savant by “60 Minutes” as the Narrator, along with other members of Rex & Friends, a remarkable performance ensemble of uplifting neurodiverse and disabled artists, including Julio Hoyos (Alex), Yaro Calderon (The White Rabbit), drummer August McAdoo (Mr. Mellow Yellow the Caterpillar), Patrick Storey (Mr. Cheshire Cat), Alan Davis (The Mad Hatter), Igor Zaninovich (Mr. March Hare), and Olena Calderon (The Queen of Wonderland).
Imaginative set design by Joyce Hutter, a puppet designer, storyteller, and the artistic director of Strings & Things Puppet Theatre, brings the magic of the story to life, complemented with lighting design by Doug Gabrielle, sound design by Laurie Grant, and props design by Aden Calderon & Devin Weitz.
Celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month by falling down the rabbit hole with Rex & Friends in Alex in Wonderland from October 16 – 25, 2026 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, Sundays at 3pm at ArtsUP! LA's theater, The Blue Door, 9617 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232. General admission tickets are $20 (plus service fee) available online with discounts offered at the box office for veterans, seniors, and students with proper ID.
Photo Credit: Laurie Grant
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