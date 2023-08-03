A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Comes to The Sherry Theatre in September

Performances run September 3 - October 1.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

POPULAR

VIDEO: Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster, Sierra Boggess, Skylar Astin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, & Photo 1 VIDEO: Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 2 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Bradley Whitford and Daniel Dae Kim Will Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Photo 3 Whitford and Dae Kim Will Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG in LA
A STRANGE LOOP, HADESTOWN, FUNNY GIRL Center Theatre Group's 2023/24 Photo 4 A STRANGE LOOP, HADESTOWN, FUNNY GIRL Center Theatre Group's 2023/24

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Comes to The Sherry Theatre in September

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Comes to The Sherry Theatre in September After losing her Mississippi home to creditors, Blanche du Bois relocates to the New Orleans home of her younger sister and brother-in-law, Stella and Stanley Kowalski. Undermined by romantic illusions, Blanche is unable to cope with life's harsh realities. Though she finds a glimmer of hope while connecting with Stanley's gentlemanly friend, Mitch, Blanche cannot face the truth of her own troubled past. She also finds herself simultaneously repulsed by and attracted to Stella's husband, the brutish and sensual Stanley, only adding to the stress of her current situation.

Tennessee Williams, one of America's most popular and critically revered playwrights, is the author of this play.

Steve Jarrard directs a cast that includes German Flores Alcala, RJ Cortana, Kathy Bell Denton, Joshua Farrell, Chuy Garcia, Wendy Garcia, Mark V. Jones, Harish Mandyam, Eve Richards, Jason Sino, Jennifer Skiffington, Kevin Grant Spencer and Meg Wallace.

Jarrard is a director-in-residence at Collaborative Artists Ensemble. His previous credits include How I Learned to Drive, The Food Chain, Lucia Mad, To Carry the Child, The Square Root of Wonderful, A Strange Disappearance of Bees, Long Way Down, Anatomy of a Hug, and more.

Founded in 2008, the Collaborative Artists Ensemble is in its fourteenth season. For more information about the company, go to www.collaborativeartistsensemble.com

WHAT: A Streetcar Named Desire. The Pulitzer Prize winning play.

WHO: Written by Tennessee Williams. Directed by Steve Jarrard. Presented by Collaborative Artists Ensemble.

WHERE: The Sherry Theatre, 11052 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601.

WHEN: Previews Sunday, September 3 at 7:00 pm. Opens Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. Regular performances Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 7:00 p.m. Ends Sunday, October 1.

ADMISSION: $30.

ONLINE TICKETING: Click Here

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 2 hours 30 minutes.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Comes to The Sherry Theatre in September Photo
A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Comes to The Sherry Theatre in September

Steve Jarrard directs a cast that includes German Flores Alcala, RJ Cortana, Kathy Bell Denton, Joshua Farrell, Chuy Garcia, Wendy Garcia, Mark V. Jones, Harish Mandyam, Eve Richards, Jason Sino, Jennifer Skiffington, Kevin Grant Spencer and Meg Wallace.

2
Review: Remarkable New Production of RENT Takes Up Residence at Anaheims Chance Theater Photo
Review: Remarkable New Production of RENT Takes Up Residence at Anaheim's Chance Theater

Featuring distinctively intuitive direction from Matthew McCray, and an amazing, youthful ensemble cast that are consistently giving it their all, this latest OC iteration of Jonathan Larson's Tony-winning 1996 rock opera is much more impactful than even past stagings that have toured---and is one of the best stage musicals they've ever produced.

3
THE BOOK OF WILL Comes to PCPA This Month Photo
THE BOOK OF WILL Comes to PCPA This Month

William Shakespeare is dead. Bad Hamlet knock-offs and children’s acting troupes litter the stages of Elizabethan London. And the King’s Men are running out of time. Rooted in real events, The Book of Will is the witty and wonderful battle of how the Bard’s legacy came to be.

4
Two Chicano Masters Included in 2023 Pageant of the Masters Art Colony: In the Company of Photo
Two Chicano Masters Included in 2023 Pageant of the Masters 'Art Colony: In the Company of Artists'

It’s been 90 years since the first “living pictures” – tableaux vivants – were presented as a novelty during the 1933 Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach. Since then, the Pageant of the Masters has come a long way to become the now world-famous theatrical celebration of art featuring stage illusions, live music, and narration.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep Video Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-8/11)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KINKY BOOTS
James R. Armstrong Theatre (8/05-8/19)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Havana Madrid
SOUTH COAST REPERTORY (6/15-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Long Run - Experience The Eagles
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (8/11-8/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fireworks Finale: Maxwell
Hollywood Bowl (9/10-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Smooth Summer Jazz Dave Koz and Friends
Hollywood Bowl (8/27-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Both And (A Play About Laughing While Black)
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (1/13-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You