A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Comes to The Sherry Theatre in September

After losing her Mississippi home to creditors, Blanche du Bois relocates to the New Orleans home of her younger sister and brother-in-law, Stella and Stanley Kowalski. Undermined by romantic illusions, Blanche is unable to cope with life's harsh realities. Though she finds a glimmer of hope while connecting with Stanley's gentlemanly friend, Mitch, Blanche cannot face the truth of her own troubled past. She also finds herself simultaneously repulsed by and attracted to Stella's husband, the brutish and sensual Stanley, only adding to the stress of her current situation.

Tennessee Williams, one of America's most popular and critically revered playwrights, is the author of this play.

Steve Jarrard directs a cast that includes German Flores Alcala, RJ Cortana, Kathy Bell Denton, Joshua Farrell, Chuy Garcia, Wendy Garcia, Mark V. Jones, Harish Mandyam, Eve Richards, Jason Sino, Jennifer Skiffington, Kevin Grant Spencer and Meg Wallace.

Jarrard is a director-in-residence at Collaborative Artists Ensemble. His previous credits include How I Learned to Drive, The Food Chain, Lucia Mad, To Carry the Child, The Square Root of Wonderful, A Strange Disappearance of Bees, Long Way Down, Anatomy of a Hug, and more.

Founded in 2008, the Collaborative Artists Ensemble is in its fourteenth season. For more information about the company, go to www.collaborativeartistsensemble.com

WHAT: A Streetcar Named Desire. The Pulitzer Prize winning play.

WHO: Written by Tennessee Williams. Directed by Steve Jarrard. Presented by Collaborative Artists Ensemble.

WHERE: The Sherry Theatre, 11052 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601.

WHEN: Previews Sunday, September 3 at 7:00 pm. Opens Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. Regular performances Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 7:00 p.m. Ends Sunday, October 1.

ADMISSION: $30.

ONLINE TICKETING: Click Here

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 2 hours 30 minutes.