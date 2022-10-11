Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A Noise Within's 'Noise Now' Series to Present Free Reading of THE AMATEURS by Jordan Harrison

The reading will feature Susan Angelo, Rafael Goldstein, Kasey Mahaffy, Jeremy Rabb, Erika Soto, Frederick Stuart. 

Oct. 11, 2022  
When does a crisis destroy us, and when does it open new frontiers? A Noise Within's "Noise Now" community engagement series will present a staged reading of The Amateurs, a wildly inventive and funny new work exploring the evolution of human creativity in a dark age. An intrepid troupe of pageant players races across medieval Europe, struggling to outrun the Black Death. The arrival of a mysterious outsider sends Hollis, the leading lady, in search of answers that can only be found off-script... and soon the 14th century plague begins to look like another, more recent one.

The reading will take place on Monday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Directed by Brian Shnipper, the reading will feature Susan Angelo, Rafael Goldstein, Kasey Mahaffy, Jeremy Rabb, Erika Soto, Frederick Stuart.


