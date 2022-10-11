A Noise Within's 'Noise Now' Series to Present Free Reading of THE AMATEURS by Jordan Harrison
When does a crisis destroy us, and when does it open new frontiers? A Noise Within's "Noise Now" community engagement series will present a staged reading of The Amateurs, a wildly inventive and funny new work exploring the evolution of human creativity in a dark age. An intrepid troupe of pageant players races across medieval Europe, struggling to outrun the Black Death. The arrival of a mysterious outsider sends Hollis, the leading lady, in search of answers that can only be found off-script... and soon the 14th century plague begins to look like another, more recent one.
The reading will take place on Monday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Directed by Brian Shnipper, the reading will feature Susan Angelo, Rafael Goldstein, Kasey Mahaffy, Jeremy Rabb, Erika Soto, Frederick Stuart.