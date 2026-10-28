A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return With New Design for A Noise Within's 35th Season

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A Noise Within will bring new visual magic to a beloved holiday tradition this season as its production of A Christmas Carol returns with an all-new scenic design, props and costumes. Part of the company's 35th anniversary season, this fresh take on Charles Dickens' timeless tale of redemption and renewal runs November 28 through December 24 at A Noise Within in Pasadena.

Uniquely faithful to the original text by Charles Dickens, every word in A Noise Within's production comes from the novel, with no lines added or changed. Adapted for the stage by Geoff Elliott and co-directed by Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott, the production features original music by Robert Oriol and music direction by Rod Bagheri. The creative team reinvents the production each year, ensuring that no two seasons are ever the same.

This year, the production receives a major visual transformation, with redesigned scenery, props and costumes that heighten the theatrical worlds Scrooge encounters on his extraordinary Christmas Eve journey.

Dickens' timeless story of redemption follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve, setting him on a remarkable journey of self-discovery, compassion and hope. Filled with music and merriment, A Noise Within's A Christmas Carol offers a theatrical feast of holiday cheer for audiences of all ages.

This year, the role of Ebenezer Scrooge is played by Henri Lubatti, last seen at A Noise Within as Berenger in Exit the King. Returning cast members include Kasey Mahaffy as Bob Cratchit; Riley Shanahan as Marley; Trisha Miller as the Ghost of Christmas Past; Anthony Adu as the Ghost of Christmas Present; Cassandra Marie Murphy as Belle; Jack Zubieta as Fred Cratchit; and Alison Rodriguez as the Narrator. Also featured are Rachel Han, Evan Lugo, Julianna Picasso and Tania Verafield.

Young performers Brendan Burgos, Eva Lorenz, Dorothy Smith, Louisa Smith and Arihant Yadav play the Cratchit children, with Oren Dennis-Ross as Tiny Tim. All are participants in A Noise Within's Summer with Shakespeare program.

The creative team includes scenic designer Frederica Nascimento; Costume Designer Angela Balogh Calin; wig and makeup designer Tony Valdés; lighting designer Ken Booth; projections designer Nicholas Santiago; and properties designer Stephen Taylor. Angela Sonner is stage manager, assisted by Hope Matthews.

With its stirring original music, vivid storytelling and exuberant cast, A Christmas Carol at A Noise Within continues to capture the timeless magic of Dickens' classic and the enduring hope that kindness can redeem us all.

Performances of A Christmas Carol run November 28 through December 24. Regular performances take place Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Five additional holiday performances are scheduled: Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 2 and 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Thursday, Dec. 24, at 2 p.m.

A sensory-friendly Relaxed Performance will take place Sunday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. Designed to provide a more accommodating theater experience for patrons with sensory, developmental and other disabilities, the performance features a shorter running time, flexibility to talk and move around during the show, reduced lighting and sound effects, designated activity and relaxation spaces, and trained staff available to assist patrons. For details, visit anoisewithin.org/shows/relaxed-performances.

Audio description will be available at the 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Dec. 19. GalaPro closed captioning will be available at the 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20, courtesy of the Perenchio Foundation. Saturday, Dec. 5, is “Teen Night,” featuring special pre-show activities and complimentary snacks for patrons ages 13-19. A Christmas Carol is recommended for ages 5 and up. Babies and toddlers are not permitted. Running time is 90 minutes, with no intermission.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 09 Hrs 15 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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