Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Chino Community Theatre

pixeltracker

Featuring Andrew Asbedo, Danny Chase, Jason Crewse, and more.

Dec. 5, 2021  

We're back open for the holidays with a true Christmas classic! You probably know the story - Ebenezer Scrooge is a miserable miser who hates the holidays, until a few ghosts visit him on Christmas Eve and show him his past, present and his potential future if he continues to "Bah humbug" the world around him. This warm and wonderful adaptation by Pam Wilson and Mark Shipley has been a local favorite for many years and it's been polished up and revised by director Jeff Deards, Jr. especially for 2021!

Featuring Andrew Asbedo, Danny Chase, Jason Crewse, Jeff Deards, Sr., Candace Elder, Nicholas Gable, Allison Keen, Lauren Laass, Zara Lozano, Genevieve Morales and Mike Hanrahan as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Reservations can be made by calling our box office (909-590-1149) or you can purchase tickets online by visiting our website https://sites.google.com/view/chinocommunitytheatre?fbclid=IwAR3ozyhkh8sm5rCa1u5QGLRvyLeig6OhBhpSBBBp2G5hkbq9HgFnrpvDo8c.


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE WEDDING SINGER Announces Perth Season For February 2022
  • SUMMER OF THE SEVENTEENTH DOLL Comes to Stirling Theatre This Month
  • HOGFATHER Will Be Performed at Roleystone Hall Beginning This Month
  • PICASSO'S WOMEN Will Be Performed at Harbour Theatre Beginning This Month