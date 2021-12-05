A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Chino Community Theatre

We're back open for the holidays with a true Christmas classic! You probably know the story - Ebenezer Scrooge is a miserable miser who hates the holidays, until a few ghosts visit him on Christmas Eve and show him his past, present and his potential future if he continues to "Bah humbug" the world around him. This warm and wonderful adaptation by Pam Wilson and Mark Shipley has been a local favorite for many years and it's been polished up and revised by director Jeff Deards, Jr. especially for 2021!

Featuring Andrew Asbedo, Danny Chase, Jason Crewse, Jeff Deards, Sr., Candace Elder, Nicholas Gable, Allison Keen, Lauren Laass, Zara Lozano, Genevieve Morales and Mike Hanrahan as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Reservations can be made by calling our box office (909-590-1149) or you can purchase tickets online by visiting our website https://sites.google.com/view/chinocommunitytheatre?fbclid=IwAR3ozyhkh8sm5rCa1u5QGLRvyLeig6OhBhpSBBBp2G5hkbq9HgFnrpvDo8c.