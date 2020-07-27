3-Course Play BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER' Gets Live Streamed Reading By Echo Theater Company

The Echo Theater Company, named LA Weekly's "Best Bet for Ballsy Original Plays," presents an online reading of a three-course play with recipes by Kira Obolensky. Ingredients: a middle-class Midwestern family, a modest urban kitchen, a larger-than-life mother who visits, a striving woman, a somewhat supportive man, and a daughter named Hurricane. Mix with the world outside, the never-ending attempt to nourish and be nourished, and a 21-year time span filled with changes, both epic and ever so small.

Register to view it live at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ba7HzhHXScSGW7wqhOSLbw on Monday, Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET.



Samantha Cavestani, Brian Henderson, Megan Ketch and Carol Locatell star. Abigail Deser directs.



Kira Obolensky's plays have been produced off-Broadway, in Los Angeles, in Prague and Terezin, and in such locations as homeless shelters, prisons, tribal colleges, chemical dependency centers and immigrant centers. She has received awards and fellowships for her work, including the Kesselring Prize, a Guggenheim Fellowship and, most recently, a Mellon Foundation National Playwright Fellowship, which put her in residence with the award-winning theater Ten Thousand Things for six years. She has created a theater program in a maximum security prison and worked in an interdisciplinary way with scientists and with business people through an innovative organization called The Gymnasium. She has co-written a national bestseller about architecture called "The Not So Big House," lectured extensively on her work "Imagining the redistribution of the wealth of theater," and recently worked with Pandies Theater in New Delhi, India on a tour of their production of Medea. Her novella "The Anarchists Float to St. Louise" won Quarterly West's Novella prize. She attended Juilliard's Playwriting Program, Williams College and is a core writer at the Playwrights' Center in Minneapolis.





