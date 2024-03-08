The Family Company Band Will Perform ARETHA: A Tribute To Aretha Franklin This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Troubadour in Los Angeles will host a Tribute to Aretha Franklin on March 9, 2024 at 7:00 pm. An incredible group of artists will come together to perform a front to back interpretation of Aretha's 'Live at Fillmore West' record in addition to the wide ranging catalog of Aretha, supported by The Family Company, an LA-based rhythm section. Aretha Franklin has had an unprecedented impact on music history, wearing the hat of a singer, keyboardist, songwriter, producer and arranger.

The Family Company is: Josh Teitelbaum, Jason Goldstein, Alex Kyhn, and a revolving group of incredible singers and talented musicians who create magic every single time these shows are put together. This core group of musicians previously sold out venues across Los Angeles, with tributes to Donny Hathaway, Bill Withers, Ray Charles, and Stevie Wonder. While the band prepared diligently for the first tribute to Mr. Withers, nothing could have prepared them for the moment Bill Withers shockingly (he had been out of the public eye for decades) arrived at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood. He was so moved by the performance that he got up on stage during the finale of "Lean On Me" to join the band. This gifted group of artists is coming together for a one time, special performance paying tribute and celebrating the music of Aretha Franklin.

Featuring: SAYGRACE || David Ryan Harris || Charles Jones || Arlissa || Mackenzie || Antwaun Stanley || Tiffany Palmer || Maiya Sykes Band Guitar - Erick Walls || Organ - Charles Jones || Percussion - David Leach || Bass - Alex Kyhn || Keys - Jason Goldstein || Drums - Josh Teitelbaum || Horns - Chris Johnson, Mike Cordone, Jesse McGinty || BGVs - Tamika Peoples, Philly, Aja Grant