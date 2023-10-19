Los Angeles Youth Orchestra Names Joyce LaBriola as New Executive Director

Joyce is an arts advocate, community builder, and strategic leader, with a career spanning over two decades with leadership roles in the sports industry and arts world.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

The Los Angeles Youth Orchestra, the county's premiere youth orchestra that has served nearly 3,000 young people over its 24-year existence, is pleased to announce the arrival of their new Executive Director, Joyce LaBriola.

"The Board of Directors are delighted that Joyce LaBriola has joined us as Executive Director," said Britt Morris, President, Board of Directors. "Ms. LaBriola brings a diverse portfolio of experience in arts development and community engagement which will prove invaluable as the Los Angeles Youth Orchestra continues to grow young leaders into 'the future of culture."

Joyce is an arts advocate, community builder, and strategic leader, with a career spanning over two decades with leadership roles in the sports industry, arts world, and nonprofit sector. She is a graduate of Rider University and spent her entire life on the musical theater stage. She is a professional musician, writing and performing her own work, as well as singing with groups such as the Edmonton Opera and the South Pasadena Arts and Music Academy.

In her time at the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, Joyce led the organization in the development of a holistic patron development program, stewarding the patron collaboratively between departments and cultivating a culture of philanthropy across the organization. During her tenure, the organization successfully rescaled the hall and restructured the subscription model, launched an online delivery of music performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, and helped launch a successful capital campaign for the completion of the Sir Francis Winspear Centre for Music.

"We are thrilled to have Joyce onboard," says Russell Steinberg, Artistic Director and Founder. "She brings deep experience, skills, and passion for development and music community building that will launch the Los Angeles Youth Orchestra into a new era of organizational growth. We're all excited for the opportunities

that lay ahead. We will forever be grateful to Laura Kay Swanson, our former Executive Director. Her years of commitment and organizational mastery were what placed us in this strong position to move forward."

Joyce can be reached at jlabriola@losangelesyouthorchestra.org.

ABOUT LOS ANGELES YOUTH ORCHESTRA

Founded in 1999, Los Angeles Youth Orchestra is Los Angeles' premier youth orchestra and serves 120 students each year, providing music education, leadership training, and opportunities for youth across Los Angeles County. Since its founding, Los Angeles Youth Orchestra has touched the lives of nearly 3,000 families, imbuing them with a love of music and positioning them as the future of culture.



2023 Regional Awards


