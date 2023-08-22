Light in Dark Places Returns for its 8th Annual Production

Performances run September 8th - 17th.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience Photo 2 HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 3 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON
Review: LES MISERABLES at Hollywood Pantages Theatre Photo 4 Review: LES MISERABLES at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Light in Dark Places Returns for its 8th Annual Production

A Light in Dark Places is back in Hollywood during Suicide Prevention Month for its 8th-annual production of Plays for Hope. ALIDP will present five short-plays, working together to break down the stigma surrounding the topic of suicide. Using a mix of comedy and drama to encourage healthy discussion and create community, ALIDP offers hope to those affected by suicide. Each show will be followed by a Q&A, featuring members of the ALIDP team and mental health professionals and a reception after each performance. ALIDP will run September 8, 9, 15, 16 @ 8pm and September 10 and 17 @ 7pm, at the Stella Adler Academy & Theatre in Los Angeles.



 

About the Show

A Light in Dark Places: Plays for Hope consists of five short plays including Get Well Soon, Touch of Grey, Pandora’s Box of Donuts, Mate, and A Benevolent Alliance of Mourners. ALIDP’s artistic director and producer, Kelly O’Malley created ALIDP to transform the tragedy of losing her father in 2011 into hope for others whose lives have been affected by suicide. “A Light in Dark Places is a labor of love that’s only been made possible by the dedication and support of a community,” says O’Malley, “Through these performances, we can reduce the stigma and silence surrounding the topic of suicide, and foster a community where people feel comfortable asking for help, and that can save lives.”

Who

Producer: Kelly O’Malley

Co-producer: Ale Fips

Associate Producer: Sam Sheeks

Original Music by Jack Brewer

Sound Design by Nick Foran

Get Well Soon by Blake Lewis

Directed by Ken Weiler

Cast: Jazi Ayala, Jared Boghosian, Anthony DeCarlo, Ren Montoro & David Towne

Touch of Grey by John Zimmerman

Directed by Alicia Herder

Cast: Ben Franczuszki & Kathleen O’Grady

Pandora’s Box of Donuts by Aly Kantor

Directed by Scott Golden

Cast: Ale Fips & Christina Marie Leonard

Mate by Anne Valentino

Directed by Eugenio Villamar

Cast: Margarita Lamas & Virginia Novello 

A Benevolent Alliance of Mourners by Ken Preuss

Directed by Sam Sheeks

Cast: Danny Helms & Jenna Shin 




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Highways Performance Space to Present Michael Kearns IT MUST BE HIM: A GENDERFUL MUSICAL M Photo
Highways Performance Space to Present Michael Kearns' IT MUST BE HIM: A GENDERFUL MUSICAL MEMOIR

Explore the world premiere of Michael Kearns' 'It Must Be Him: A Genderful Musical Memoir' at Highways Performance Space in Santa Monica, CA. Don't miss this unique voice defined by hope, reality, desire, tragedy, and promise. Tickets available now.

2
Interview: Playwright Will Arbery Takes on Catholic Conservatives in His HEROES OF THE FOU Photo
Interview: Playwright Will Arbery Takes on Catholic Conservatives in His HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING

Rogue Machine Southern California Premiere of Will Arbery’s Heroes of the Fourth Turning just opened August 19, 2023, at the Rogue Machine at the Matrix. Rogue Machine Theatre’s artistic director Guillermo Cienfuegos directs the cast of Roxanne Hart, Evangeline Edwards, Samuel Garnett, Stephen Tyler Howell and Emily James. Will found time between his moving in and rehearsals to answer a few of my queries.

3
Wallis Annenberg Center For The Performing Arts Adds Five New Shows to Fall/Winter 2023/20 Photo
Wallis Annenberg Center For The Performing Arts Adds Five New Shows to Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Season

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the leading arts and cultural center in Beverly Hills, has announced the addition of five new shows to their Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Season. The updated programming line-up includes country and blues, folk, choir, and an exclusive performance of singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae's new album, Black Rainbows at The Wallis' theaters.

4
BroadStage to Present GRAMMY Winners Stanley Clarke and Hiromi in September Photo
BroadStage to Present GRAMMY Winners Stanley Clarke and Hiromi in September

BroadStage will present two GRAMMY-winning jazz greats, pairing up for a not-to-be-missed night of music as four-time GRAMMY Award-winning bassist, recording artist, performer, arranger, composer, and producer Stanley Clarke takes the stage in a program with Hiromi on Saturday, September 23 at 7:30pm at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep Video Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway Video
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA Video
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Presents Dimensions: Hadelich + Mendelssohn
Alex Theatre (10/21-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/22-3/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Why Worry, Jews R 2 Much Fun
Santa Monica Playhouse (4/30-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beethoven at the Bowl on Aug 29th
Hollywood Bowl (8/29-8/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Noche de Cumbia: Yeison Landero, Mariposas del Alma, Discos Resaca, Yosimar Reyes
The Ford (9/01-9/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Bonz, the 'Humerus' Solution
P3 Theatre Company (3/04-12/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You