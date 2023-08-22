Light in Dark Places Returns for its 8th Annual Production

Performances run September 8th - 17th.
A Light in Dark Places is back in Hollywood during Suicide Prevention Month for its 8th-annual production of Plays for Hope. ALIDP will present five short-plays, working together to break down the stigma surrounding the topic of suicide. Using a mix of comedy and drama to encourage healthy discussion and create community, ALIDP offers hope to those affected by suicide. Each show will be followed by a Q&A, featuring members of the ALIDP team and mental health professionals and a reception after each performance. ALIDP will run September 8, 9, 15, 16 @ 8pm and September 10 and 17 @ 7pm, at the Stella Adler Academy & Theatre in Los Angeles.
A Light in Dark Places: Plays for Hope consists of five short plays including Get Well Soon, Touch of Grey, Pandora’s Box of Donuts, Mate, and A Benevolent Alliance of Mourners. ALIDP’s artistic director and producer, Kelly O’Malley created ALIDP to transform the tragedy of losing her father in 2011 into hope for others whose lives have been affected by suicide. “A Light in Dark Places is a labor of love that’s only been made possible by the dedication and support of a community,” says O’Malley, “Through these performances, we can reduce the stigma and silence surrounding the topic of suicide, and foster a community where people feel comfortable asking for help, and that can save lives.”
Producer: Kelly O’Malley
Co-producer: Ale Fips
Associate Producer: Sam Sheeks
Original Music by Jack Brewer
Sound Design by Nick Foran
Get Well Soon by Blake Lewis
Directed by Ken Weiler
Cast: Jazi Ayala, Jared Boghosian, Anthony DeCarlo, Ren Montoro & David Towne
Touch of Grey by John Zimmerman
Directed by Alicia Herder
Cast: Ben Franczuszki & Kathleen O’Grady
Pandora’s Box of Donuts by Aly Kantor
Directed by Scott Golden
Cast: Ale Fips & Christina Marie Leonard
Mate by Anne Valentino
Directed by Eugenio Villamar
Cast: Margarita Lamas & Virginia Novello
A Benevolent Alliance of Mourners by Ken Preuss
Directed by Sam Sheeks
Cast: Danny Helms & Jenna Shin
