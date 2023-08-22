Light in Dark Places Returns for its 8th Annual Production

A Light in Dark Places is back in Hollywood during Suicide Prevention Month for its 8th-annual production of Plays for Hope. ALIDP will present five short-plays, working together to break down the stigma surrounding the topic of suicide. Using a mix of comedy and drama to encourage healthy discussion and create community, ALIDP offers hope to those affected by suicide. Each show will be followed by a Q&A, featuring members of the ALIDP team and mental health professionals and a reception after each performance. ALIDP will run September 8, 9, 15, 16 @ 8pm and September 10 and 17 @ 7pm, at the Stella Adler Academy & Theatre in Los Angeles.







About the Show

A Light in Dark Places: Plays for Hope consists of five short plays including Get Well Soon, Touch of Grey, Pandora’s Box of Donuts, Mate, and A Benevolent Alliance of Mourners. ALIDP’s artistic director and producer, Kelly O’Malley created ALIDP to transform the tragedy of losing her father in 2011 into hope for others whose lives have been affected by suicide. “A Light in Dark Places is a labor of love that’s only been made possible by the dedication and support of a community,” says O’Malley, “Through these performances, we can reduce the stigma and silence surrounding the topic of suicide, and foster a community where people feel comfortable asking for help, and that can save lives.”

Who

Producer: Kelly O’Malley

Co-producer: Ale Fips

Associate Producer: Sam Sheeks

Original Music by Jack Brewer

Sound Design by Nick Foran

Get Well Soon by Blake Lewis

Directed by Ken Weiler

Cast: Jazi Ayala, Jared Boghosian, Anthony DeCarlo, Ren Montoro & David Towne

Touch of Grey by John Zimmerman

Directed by Alicia Herder

Cast: Ben Franczuszki & Kathleen O’Grady

Pandora’s Box of Donuts by Aly Kantor

Directed by Scott Golden

Cast: Ale Fips & Christina Marie Leonard

Mate by Anne Valentino

Directed by Eugenio Villamar

Cast: Margarita Lamas & Virginia Novello

A Benevolent Alliance of Mourners by Ken Preuss

Directed by Sam Sheeks

Cast: Danny Helms & Jenna Shin