YOU THINK YOU'RE FUNNY? Stand-up Graduation Performance Comes to Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the THINK YOU'RE FUNNY? Stand-Up Comedy Class Graduation Show on Monday, November 27th at 8 PM.

Join Bay Street Theater for a hilarious night of LIVE Stand-Up Comedy. Come out and cheer on these twelve new comics as they each take the stage to perform during this uproarious show. Our Comic Graduates have all worked hard during a 6-Week Comedy Intensive program and are ready to bring the funny!

The performance will feature hysterical new comedians on the Bay Street Theater stage including Emily Anderson, Catherine Bromberg, David Cruickshank, Bill Cummings, Max Dobler, Gordon Ebanks, Lynne Goldberg, Ruby Jackson, Zander Lund, Leslie O'Donnell, (Bay Street's own Deputy Director) Chris Siefert, and Emily Sklar.

The show will be hosted by Paul Anthony of Bay Street smash hit the HA HA HAMPTONS Comedy Tour and national headliner Rich Walker will be on hand to close out the show!

Tickets are $20 and are available at the Box Office 11 AM - 5 PM, Tuesdays - Saturdays or 24/7 at BayStreet.org.