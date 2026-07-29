WAITRESS, THE WIZ and More Set for Tilles Center 2026/27 Broadway Season on Long Island

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Tilles Center's 2026/27 Broadway lineup will featuresnational tours of THE WHO'S TOMMY, WAITRESS, THE WIZ and JERSEY BOYS, giving audiences four chances to enjoy a Broadway night out without the trip into Manhattan.

The touring productions are joined by concerts featuring 2026 Tony Award winner and Ragtime star Joshua Henry, Broadway en Spanglish creators Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca, and New York songwriting duo Jacob Ryan Smith and Daniel Mertzlufft. Casting director and producer Stephen DeAngelis also returns to Tilles with an all-new Halloween-themed Broadway concert.

Long Island University theater students will play an active role throughout the season. Before each touring production, the newly created Tilles Center Cabaret Company, an ensemble of LIU musical theater BFA students, will perform in Tilles' Goldsmith Atrium. Select students will also join Smith and Mertzlufft onstage, while Henry will lead a master class for students in the University's nationally ranked theater program. Together, these opportunities highlight the strength of LIU's program, whose Post Theatre Company has earned 14 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Awards.

BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT

Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 3PM

Created and hosted by Stephen DeAngelis, this Halloween concert celebrates songs from Broadway with supernatural, horror and science-fiction themes.

BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH

Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 7:30PM

Husband-and-wife duo Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca bring their acclaimed Broadway en Spanglish to Tilles Center, putting a vibrant Mexican twist on contemporary musical theater favorites. Renowned Mariachi Real de México de Ramon Ponce joins them live for exciting new arrangements.

THE WHO'S TOMMY

Wednesday, January 6, 2027 at 7:30PM

The Who's groundbreaking rock opera returns in a new production featuring "Pinball Wizard," "I'm Free," "See Me, Feel Me" and more.

WAITRESS

Tuesday, March 23, 2027 at 7:30PM

Featuring music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, this hit musical serves up a warm, funny story of friendship, resilience and second chances.

Joshua Henry'S GET UP STAND UP

Thursday, April 15, 2027 at 8PM

Fresh off his 2026 Tony Award win for Ragtime, Joshua Henry takes center stage with the extraordinary voice and commanding presence that have made him one of Broadway's most dynamic leading men. The acclaimed star of Hamilton, Carousel and Into the Woods showcases the vocal power and emotional depth that have defined his Broadway career.

AN EVENING WITH SMITH AND MERTZLUFFT

Thursday, May 6, 2027 at 7:30PM

Songwriting duo Jacob Ryan Smith and Daniel Mertzlufft invite audiences behind the scenes for an intimate evening of original music and storytelling. Featuring fan favorites and brand-new works performed publicly for the first time, the concert explores how songs and musicals are brought to life, with select LIU students joining onstage.

THE WIZ

Thursday, May 13, 2027 at 8PM

The Tony Award-winning twist on The Wizard of Oz eases on down the road with a joyful score filled with soul, gospel, rock and funk.

JERSEY BOYS

Tuesday, July 6, 2027 at 7:30PM

The Tony Award-winning musical goes behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, featuring the hits that made them international sensations.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tilles Center members receive early access to tickets beginning Monday, July 27, followed by subscribers on Tuesday, July 28. Single tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 31.

Tickets will be available online at TillesCenter.org and Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 516.299.3100, or in person at the Tantleff Box Office, located at 720 Northern Boulevard (Route 25A), Brookville, New York. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.

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