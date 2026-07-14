Vic DiBetto to Perform at Patchogue Theatre on Long Island

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Comedian Vic DiBitetto will perform at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Saturday December 12th 2026, 8:00pm. Tickets are $47- $79. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 17 at 10AM.

Vic is currently a cast member of the Amazon Prime TV Series Gravesend, Season 2 and 3 coming out in 2026. He has over 2.2 million followers across social media platforms.

His new album, Working Class Zero, is currently on sale at iTunes and Amazon, streaming on Pandora and airing on SiriusXM radio. His hilarious sports videos are often featured on Boomer and Gio airing on WFAN radio and CBS Sportsnet Television.

Vic has created many viral video characters…Uncle Vic's Garage, Tony Gaga, That Guy, Frankie Pentangelli, Scarface, Rocky, Fool by the Pool and Ticked Off Vic. His Yankee and Giant locker room and press conference satires are now legendary. And his Bread and Milk video is like a Christmas Carole that comes back on TV, radio and news outlets every time it snows worldwide!

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