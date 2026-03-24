Todd Rundgren DAMNED IF I DO TOUR Comes to Patchogue Theatre in July

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Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced that Todd Rundgren will bring his DAMNED IF I DO TOUR to the venue on July 15, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets, priced from $77 to $117 including fees, will go on sale to the public on March 27, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the box office at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online.

Rundgren, a Philadelphia-born artist, has built a career as a songwriter, producer, and performer spanning more than five decades. He first gained recognition as a member of the band The Nazz before launching a solo career with his debut album Runt. His 1972 release Something/Anything?, on which he performed all instruments and vocals, brought him broader recognition.

His catalog includes albums such as A Wizard, A True Star and The Hermit of Mink Hollow, along with songs including “I Saw the Light,” “Hello It’s Me,” “Can We Still Be Friends,” and “Bang the Drum All Day.”

In 1974, Rundgren formed Todd Rundgren’s Utopia, later known as Utopia, and continued touring and recording with the group. He has also worked as a producer for artists including Patti Smith, Cheap Trick, Meat Loaf, XTC, and Hall & Oates.

Beyond his recording career, Rundgren has composed music for stage, film, and television projects, including the Off-Broadway production Up Against It, the film Dumb and Dumber, and series such as Pee-wee’s Playhouse. He has also toured with Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band and performed with symphony orchestras.

Ticket Information

Todd Rundgren will perform at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on July 15, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale March 27 at 10:00 a.m.