Tickets to MRS. DOUBTFIRE in Schenectady To Go On Sale This Week

Single tickets for the upcoming engagement of Mrs. Doubtfire in Schenectady will go on sale June 22. Mrs. Doubtfire is a part of the 23-24 KeyBank Broadway Series. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139.

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Schenectady in an internationally acclaimed new hit musical. Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks.

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we’re better together.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE premiered at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in December 2019. Extended by popular demand, the Seattle engagement shattered the record for a new musical in the history of the 5th Avenue Theatre, selling more than $4.7M in tickets and playing to more than 75,000 people in just 42 performances.

When MRS. DOUBTFIRE first officially opened on Broadway on December 5, 2021, the Chicago Tribune said, “This lovable, big-hearted musical comedy delivers a good time for all ages. The best choice for families on Broadway” and The Telegraph proclaimed “Rip-roaringly funny. A heartfelt adaptation to make Robin Williams proud.”

Before closing on Broadway on May 29, 2022, MRS. DOUBTFIRE received six 2022 Outer Critics Circle Nominations including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, two Drama League Nominations as well as a Tony Nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE opened in London’s West End in June 2023 following a successful engagement in Manchester, UK in Fall of 2022.

In addition to director Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative team is rounded out by Choreographer Lorin Latarro; Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Designer Brian Ronan; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Casting by The Telsey Office (Craig Burns, CSA).

MRS. DOUBTFIRE is produced by Kevin McCollum in association with Work Light Productions, the Executive Producer and General Manager for the tour.

The MRS. DOUBTFIRE Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms.

Mrs. Doubtfire will run at Proctors Theatre Tuesday, October 24, 2023 to Sunday, October 29, 2023.