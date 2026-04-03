The Kerry Kearney Band to Celebrate 30th Anniversary Gala at LIMEHOF

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The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame will host the Kerry Kearney Band's 30th Anniversary Gala on May 1st and 2nd at 7:30pm at LIMEHOF in Stony Brook.

The original event was so popular it sold out quickly, prompting the band to set up a second show. Musician Kerry Kearney is a LIMEHOF Long Island Sound Award (L.I.S.A) winner. He promises an anniversary gala filled with lots of old friends and some new ones sharing music and stories throughout the years. The show will start at 8:30PM and be preceded by a cocktail hour with free refreshments.

About Kerry Kearney

Kerry Kearney (pronounced "Car-Nee"), a slide guitar master, creates from his vintage, stock and custom made guitars are as unique as his song writing and original melodies. Kerry was voted "Best Guitarist of 1999" by the LI Voice and "Bluesman of the Year 2004" by the LI Blues Society. He is also the recipient of the prestigious Long Island Sound Award (L.I.S.A.) from the LI Music Hall of Fame and most recently, in 2013, he and his band mates were each inducted into the New York Blues Hall of Fame. He has toured nationally and internationally with the Allman Brothers Band and Dickey Betts, and has performed with such contemporaries as Sonny Landreth and Robert Randolf. Kerry and his band have shared the stage with the great BB King at the NYCB Westbury Theater and at the Paramount Theater in Huntington, NY, as well as Robert Cray with The Blind Boys of Alabama and The Blues Brothers starring Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi.

Kerry Kearney's style, music from the "Psychedelta", is his own brand containing an upbeat mix of American Blues & Roots, created from writing and performing on the circuit for over 40 years. Along with his band, he has continued to experience an overwhelming and positive response over the airwaves and especially when performing live. His wailing upbeat style of blues, driven by tasty, inspired guitar riffs, electrifying slide and infectious rhythms, has allowed Kerry to amass a huge loyal following.