Four LIMEHOF Board Members Honored with Special Legacy Induction Ceremony

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The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) recently inducted four of its board members, Chairman Ernie Canadeo, Co-Founders Norm Prusslin and Jim Faith, and Creative Director Kevin O’Callaghan, in a special event at its Stony Brook Museum location (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY).

In addition to being board members, each inductee has had a significant career in the music industry, including the Long Island music scene. The inductees were also recognized for their role in building the organization into one of Long Island and New York’s premier cultural institutions and tourist destinations.

LIMEHOF board member and radio personality Larry "The Duck" Dunn (WLIR, Sirius XM) emceed the event. Special Guests in attendance included Richie Cannata (Lords of 52nd Street), Albert Bouchard (founding and former member of Blue Öyster Cult), Roger Earl (Fog Hat), Jules Radino, Steve Adelson, Alan Inkles, Jimmy Rosica (The Brooklyn Bridge) and more.

Video tributes were shown from Dee Snider (Twisted Sister), Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond), Joe Butler (The Lovin Spoonful), Randy Jackson (Zebra), Ron Alexenburg (Music Promoter) and Dave Davies (The Kinks). The night closed with a special music performance by the Kerry Kearnney Band (featuring Roger Earl on drums).

LIMEHOF Inductee Albert Bouchard inducted Norm Prusslin, co-founder of LIMEHOF and long-time Stony Brook professor and is the founding general manager of WUSB Stony Brook radio station.

Staller Center Director Alan Inkles inducted Jim Faith, LIMEHOF Co-Founder and Promoter and booking agent who also produces the Great South Bay Music Festival--one of the region’s premier live music events.

LIMEHOF inductee Richie Cannata inducted Ernie Canadeo, LIMEHOF Chairman and founder of EGC Group. Ernie’s sons, Christopher Canadeo and Jonathan Canadeo, also spoke as part of his induction.

Kevin O’Callaghan was inducted by 10 members of his current School of Visual Arts class. He received video congratulations messages from his lifelong friend, LIMEHOF inductee Dee Snider of Twisted Sister, Joe Butler (The Lovin Spoonful), and Ray Romano from Everybody Loves Raymond.

Photo Credit: Steve Leung