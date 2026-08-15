BONKERS IN THE BOROUGHS To Play Bay Street Theater

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This September, Bay Street Theater, in association with Caiola Productions and Cyrena Esposito, will welcome Joy Behar and a company of Broadway, film and television performers for Bonkers in the Boroughs, five original short comedies written by Behar and playing September 2–6, 2026.

Funny, familiar and unmistakably New York, Bonkers in the Boroughs brings six distinctive performers together on Bay Street’s intimate stage for an evening of laughs, recognizable characters and the kind of human behavior that is often funniest because it feels a little too close to home.

Joining Behar are Craig Bierko, Veanne Cox, Robert Cuccioli, Illeana Douglas and Lou Liberatore, a company packed with Broadway veterans, familiar faces and plenty of New York attitude.

At the center of it all is Behar, the Daytime Emmy Award-winning comedian and longtime co-host of ABC’s “The View,” whose unmistakable voice has made her one of television’s most recognizable personalities. Her stage work includes The Food Chain, The Vagina Monologues and her solo show Me, My Mouth and I. Bonkers in the Boroughs was also featured in the New York Comedy Festival several years ago.

Bonkers in the Boroughs is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Randal Myler, whose credits include It Ain’t Nothin’ But the Blues, Love, Janis, and Hank Williams: Lost Highway.

Craig Bierko’s Broadway credits include Guys and Dolls and Girl From the North Country, with television appearances ranging from “The Good Wife” and “Boston Legal” to “Blue Bloods” and “Sex and the City.”

Tony Award nominee Veanne Cox has appeared on Broadway in Company, An American in Paris, Caroline, or Change and La Cage aux Folles, while screen audiences know her from “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” You’ve Got Mail and “Seinfeld.” She was last seen on Bay Street’s stage as the hilarious Frau Brucher in the hit show Frankenstein.

Robert Cuccioli earned a Tony Award nomination for his celebrated performance in the title roles of Broadway’s Jekyll & Hyde. Cuccioli is also a Bay Street favorite, while His Broadway career includes Les Miserables and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

Illeana Douglas brings a celebrated film and television career that includes Goodfellas, Cape Fear, To Die For, Grace of My Heart, Ghost World, “Six Feet Under,” “Seinfeld” and “Frasier.”

Rounding out the cast is Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Award nominee Lou Liberatore, whose stage and screen credits include Burn This, As Is, Daniel’s Husband, “The Affair,” “Law & Order,” “Sex and the City” and “Nurse Jackie.” Bonkers in the Boroughs marks his Bay Street debut.

Together, this cast steps into Behar’s comic world of families, friendships, relationships and the everyday people and situations that make New York life just a little bit crazy.

Bonkers in the Boroughs plays September 2–6, 2026, at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

For tickets and performance information, visit baystreet.org or contact the Bay Street Theater Box Office at 631-725-9500. The Box Office is open seven days a week from 11 AM to 5 PM and one hour prior to all performances.

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