Spotlight: JAIME LOZANO AND THE FAMILIA PERFORM SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT at Tilles Center

On Saturday, April 6 at 8 pm, Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post is excited to present composer-performer-director Jaime Lozano. Called “the next big thing on Broadway” by none other than Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jaime is an acclaimed musical theater composer and 2022 Jonathan Larson recipient whose works have been produced at venues worldwide.

Originally from Mexico, Jaime is a prolific storyteller who uses his distinctive voice in the musical theater world to tell the story of the U.S. immigrant experience. On April 6 Jaime will bring his passionate work, Songs by an Immigrant, to Tilles Center. The show, which made a smashing debut at The Public Theater’s Joe’s Pub and subsequently was part of Lincoln Center’s American Songbook series, is about diversity and integration, honestly portrayed by Jaime, who will host the evening with his signature warmth, graciousness, and endearing sense of humor.

Songs by an Immigrant addresses the challenges of the immigrant experience, including finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, pursuing the American Dream, and searching for ways to build bridges instead of walls. J

aime will be joined onstage by his Familia, an all-star Latine lineup of Broadway and Off-Broadway performers, including Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!), Shereen Pimental (West Side Story) and Mayelah Barrera (El Otro Oz). We hope you can join us on April 6 for this very special opportunity to experience a rising star that Lin-Manuel predicts is the future of Broadway! Tickets start at $25