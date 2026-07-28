SOUL ASYLUM to Reimagine Freak Accident on MPLS Unplugged

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SOUL ASYLUM has released a reimagined version of Freak Accident as part of MPLS Unplugged, a live album that revisits the band's history with a stripped-down acoustic approach. The recording arrives as the Minneapolis group continues to mark the anniversary of its 1993 MTV Unplugged performance.

Ahead of MPLS Unplugged Release, Soul Asylum Brings Special Acoustic Performance to Minneapolis' Dakota on August 5

Out today, 'Freak Accident' is the latest release from Soul Asylum's forthcoming live album, MPLS Unplugged, arriving August 28. Originally featured on the band's acclaimed 2020 studio album Slowly But Shirley, the song is reimagined in an intimate acoustic setting that puts Dave Pirner's songwriting front and center. Ahead of the album's release, Soul Asylum brings MPLS Unplugged to the stage for an intimate hometown performance at the Dakota on August 5, featuring Ivan Neville and the STRINGenius string quartet.

Recorded live at Minneapolis' historic State Theatre on April 20, 2023, nearly 30 years to the day after Soul Asylum's landmark MTV Unplugged performance, MPLS Unplugged celebrates by presenting new interpretations that span every era of the band's career. Rather than recreating the past, the album finds Soul Asylum rediscovering familiar songs with warmth, vulnerability and renewed perspective.

Pirner is joined by longtime guitarist Ryan Smith, bassist Jeremy Tapparo and drummer Michael Bland, along with Ivan Neville on keyboards, whose history with the band dates back to the original 1993 MTV Unplugged session. Also featured are the STRINGenius string quartet and the Robert Robinson Gospel Singers, whose contributions enrich the album without overwhelming its stripped-down approach.

'Freak Accident' is one of the album's standout reinterpretations. The STRINGenius arrangements gently expand the song without losing what made the original so affecting.

Beyond reimagined favorites, MPLS Unplugged also offers longtime fans two of the most anticipated recordings in the band's catalog. Both 'What Will Become of Me,' first performed live in 1995, and the concert staple 'Farmer John' receive their first-ever official releases after years of existing exclusively on stage.

With each advance release, MPLS Unplugged has revealed a different side of the band's catalog from the reimagined hit 'Misery,' to the long-awaited debut of the live favorite 'What Will Become of Me,' and now the reinterpretation of 'Freak Accident.' Together, the recordings show that these songs still have plenty left to say.

More than four decades into their career, Soul Asylum continues to tour relentlessly, bringing MPLS Unplugged to audiences across the U.S. and Canada.

Photo credit: Tony Nelson

Tracklisting for MPLS Unplugged

Side A:

1. The Storm Is Passing Over

2. Somebody To Shove

3. Crazy Mixed Up World

4. String of Pearls

5. Without A Trace

Side B:

1. Freak Accident

2. Lately

3. Misery

4. Never Really Been

5. Runaway Train

Side C:

1. What Will Become of Me

2. Stand Up and Be Strong

3. Homesick

4. Black Gold

5. If I Told You

Side D:

1. The Sun Maid

2. New World

3. Farmer John

4. Eyes Of A Child

5. Made To Be Broken

Soul Asylum North American Tour 2026

July 28 – Worcester, MA - Off The Rails

July 29 – Hampton, NH – Wally's Pub

July 31 – Saint John, NB – Area 506 Festival

August 5 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota (Acoustic w/Ivan Neville, Laurel String Quartet)

August 16 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

August 17 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

August 19 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

August 20 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm

August 21 - Libby, MT - Happy's Inn

August 23 - Calgary, AB, Canada - The Arrowhead

August 25 - Edmonton, AB, Canada - Midway

August 26 - Regina, SK, Canada - Casino Regina

August 27 - Winnipeg - Park Theatre

September 26 – Virginia Beach, VA – 24th Street Park

November 21 - Clearwater, FL - St. Pete Bike Fest

More dates TBA

Tickets on sale now at SoulAsylum.com

The release follows SOUL ASYLUM's announcement of a worldwide tour and a single version of the live favorite What Will Become of Me, both tied to the upcoming MPLS Unplugged album. Additional details on the tour and album were previously reported by BroadwayWorld.



Photo Credit: Tony Nelson

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