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ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Original Cast Spooktacular Tour to Come to Patchogue Theatre

Patricia Quinn, the original Magenta, will headline the 4K screening with a live shadow cast at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts.

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ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Original Cast Spooktacular Tour to Come to Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced The Rocky Horror Picture Show Original Cast Spooktacular Tour featuring original cast member Patricia Quinn, who portrayed Magenta in the cult classic film. The event will take place on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Audiences will experience a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in a new 4K restoration alongside a live shadow cast, audience participation, a costume contest, and other interactive elements that have made the film a beloved Halloween tradition.

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase a VIP Meet & Greet package, which includes the chance to meet Quinn, receive an autograph, and take a personal photo with the actress.

Released in 1975, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has become one of the most enduring cult films of all time, inspiring generations of fans through midnight screenings, audience call-backs, and live shadow casts around the world.

Tickets range from $52 to $92, including fees and a prop bag. VIP Meet & Greet packages are also available.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 12 at 10:00 a.m.

 







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