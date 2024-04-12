Photos: First Look at the World Premiere Of THE OLYMPIANS, AN EPIC MUSE-ICAL at CM Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In collaboration with Theatrical Rights Worldwide, CM Performing Arts Center is presenting the World Premiere of The Olympians, running this weekend only! Check out all new photos below!

The show features a book by Cara Reichel with Orchestral Arrangements by Peter C. Mills.

It’s Ancient Greece, and for Artemis, Athena, and Aphrodite, enough is enough. As female gods, how can they enjoy immortal life when they rule over a society that doesn’t have equal rights for women? What they need is a hero – a female one – to inspire women across the world. They each choose a champion – one for their brain, one for their physical prowess, and one for their kindness of heart. They send them each on an epic quest to prove their worth as a hero so they can anoint the winner as their champion.

When the male gods catch wind of the women’s plans however, they use their powers to make the quest much more treacherous than the female gods intended. The women find the only way to overcome the male gods’ mayhem is to band together and prove that sometimes you can all be heroes.

Featuring an eclectic score of well-loved hits, ranging from Blondie and Hall & Oates to Miley Cyrus and Kelly Clarkson, THE OLYMPIANS is a riotous show about the power of changing the narrative!

TIME & PLACE: Classical Greece, 5th Century B.C. Mt. Olympus, Sparta, Athens, and various locations in the Greek countryside and islands.

Photo Credit: Clicks by Courtney