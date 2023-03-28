Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At THE SOUND OF MUSIC At CM Performing Arts Center

The Sound of Music runs until April 16th.

Mar. 28, 2023  

The CM Performing Arts Center has opened their long awaited production of The Sound of Music on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre. Here's a first look at photos from both the Blue and Green casts!

With the exception of Liesl (played by Courtney O'Shea), the von Trapp children are double cast.

A Break down of their performance dates can be found online at www.CMPAC.com/event/SoundOfMusic. The Sound of Music runs until April 16th.

Katie Ferretti, Emily Nadler

Emily Nadler

Katie Ferretti, Jack McShane

Katie Ferretti, and the Green Cast

Steve Corbellini, Maria Caulfield

Steve Corbellini, Ronnie Green, Mary Caulfield

Katie Ferretti, Steve Corbellini and the Green Cast

Will Brennan, Courtney O'Shea

Courtney O'Shea, Will Brennan

Steve Corbellini, Katie Ferrettin

Katie Ferretti

Katie Ferretti, and the Blue Cast

Katie Ferretti, and the Blue Cast

Steve Corbellini, Ronnie Green, Mary Caulfield

Katie Ferretti, Steve Corbellini, and the Blue Cast

Mary Caulfield, Steve Corbellini

Ronnie Green, Mary Faulfield, Steve Corbellini

Mary Caulfield, Ronnie Green

Steve Corbellini, Mary Caulfield

The Nuns




Photo: Broadway Legend Jerry Zaks Visits CLUE at The Gateway Photo
Photo: Broadway Legend Jerry Zaks Visits CLUE at The Gateway
Check out a photo of Broadway Legend Jerry Zaks visiting Sally Struthers at Clue at The Gateway!
Review: John W. Engeman Theaters THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Photo
Review: John W. Engeman Theater's THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL
What did our critic think of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at John W. Engeman Theater At Northport? I must admit I was a little hesitant in seeing The Scarlet Pimpernel because I was starting to believe Frank Wildhorn was a one-hit wonder on Broadway. That one hit wonder of course being Jekyll & Hyde, a great musical with a fantastic score despite what the critics said. His latest productions that I've seen (Wonderland, Bonnie and Clyde) just didn't measure up.
Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At Bacca Arts Center Photo
Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At Bacca Arts Center
Part of the Bard's First Folio, Much Ado About Nothing is a comedy about two intertwined love stories. After a group of soldiers arrive in Messina, love emerges between Hero, the Governor's daughter, and Claudio, a young officer. The young pair then conspire with Don Pedro, Claudio's commanding officer, to play matchmaker and set-up Beatrice, Hero's cousin, and Benedick, Claudio's friend and fellow officer. This turns out to be no easy task indeed as both Beatrice and Benedick have both a distaste for love...and each other. Will love prevail for both couples? Or will they fall victim to the sinister scheme of Don Pedro's brother and self-proclaimed villain, Don John?
East End Special Players to Present TURTLES ON THE TARMAC! in April Photo
East End Special Players to Present TURTLES ON THE TARMAC! in April
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the return of The East End Special Players to the Bay Street stage. Following a two year hiatus, the Players are appearing in a premiere benefit performance of their new play Turtles on the Tarmac on Saturday, April 29, at 4 p.m. at Bay Street Theater. The event begins Saturday, April 29, with a reception and silent auction starting at 3 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At FOREVER PLAID At Plaza's Broadway Long IslandPhotos: First Look At FOREVER PLAID At Plaza's Broadway Long Island
March 24, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Forever Plaid at Plaza’s Broadway Long Island!
LIC Arts Open Festival Returns In MayLIC Arts Open Festival Returns In May
March 24, 2023

After a 2-year hiatus caused by the pandemic and its attendant shutdown the festival will return with the 10th Annual Festival which includes Open Studios [May 20- 21] and 5 days of events and exhibitions from May 17th – 21st 2023.
