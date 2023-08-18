Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts Center's Production Of A BRONX TALE

Kicking off CM Performing Arts Center's 51st season is A BRONX TALE The Musical, running until August 26. See photos from the production.

Written by Chazz Palminteri, with songs by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring a doo wop score, A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family. The show length is 2 hours, 15 minutes, including an intermission. Contains adult language, racial conflict and slurs, and scenes of simulated violence.

A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL is directed by Anthony Arpino and John Mazzarella. The production is musically directed by Frank Perri and choreographed by Rochelle Martin-Vecchio along with costumes by Ronald Green III and scenic design by John Mazzarella.

The cast features Louis Bianco V as CALOGERO, Rob Schindlar as SONNY, Jon Rivera as LORENZO, Jackson Gill as YOUNG CALOGERO, Laila Canelo as JANE, and Veronica Fox as ROSINA.

Also featured are Lorenzo Hilliard as JESSE, Barry Johnson as EDDIE MUSH, Andrew Mercogliano as JOJO THE WHALE, Brendan Noble as FRANKIE COFFEECAKE, James O'Connor as RUDY THE VOICE and SONNY U/S, Bill O'Leary as TONY TEN TO TWO, Jaysen Pommells as TYRONE and Nick Zappetti as CARMINE.

The ensemble includes Will Brennan (DOO WOP/ENSEMBLE), Steffy Jolin (DANCE CAPTAIN), Dylan O'Leary (DOO WOP/SALLY SLICK), Logan O'Leary (DOO WOP/CRAZY MARIO), Keith Jones (DOO WOP/HANDSOME NICK), Sarah Minto, Alexa Napolitano, Jess Pecorella (ROSINA U/S), Savannah Shaw, Tiara Solorzano (DENISE), and Chantele Sterling (FREIDA/JANE U/S).

Starting at 6pm, the CM Performing Arts Center will host a mini pre-show San Gennaro Feast with food vendors and drinks for purchase prior to the Friday and Saturday performances during the run.

For tickets, go to Click Here or call the Box Office at 631-218-2810.