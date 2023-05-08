Photos: CM Performing Arts Presents The Long Island Premiere Of THE PROM

Broadway’s brassiest come to join the fight for LGBTQ+ equality and they are ready to kick-ball-change the world.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Photos: The Cast of ROCK OF AGES at The Argyle Theatre Take Their Opening Night Bows Photo 1 Photos: The Cast of ROCK OF AGES at The Argyle Theatre Take Their Opening Night Bows
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night with The Cast of ROCK OF AGES at The Argyle Theatre Photo 2 Photos: Go Inside Opening Night with The Cast of ROCK OF AGES at The Argyle Theatre
Cast Set for EVITA at The Gateway Playhouse Photo 3 Cast Set for EVITA at The Gateway Playhouse
Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre Photo 4 Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre

The CM Performing Arts Center has released photos of the Long Island premiere of The Prom, running through May 14 on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

The production is being mounted by CM's very own Executive Director, Alyse Nicole Arpino; and Director of Education, Patrick Campbell, as Co-Directors. Joining them on the Production Team is Melissa Rapelje as Choreographer, who's choreography gained much praise during CM's run of A Chorus Line this past January; Carl Hottinger as Music Director, Anthony Arpino as Stage Manager, Ronald R. Green III as Costume Designer, and returning to scenic design, John Mazzarella, who's sets wowed audiences all last year at CM.

Leading the star studded cast of Long Island Theatre notables is Katy Trunz as Emma Nolan, Rebecca Martowski as Alyssa Greene, Christina D'Orta Muens as Dee Dee Allen, Joe Kassner as Barry Glickman, DeAnna Feldmann as Angie Dickinson, Ronnie Green as Trent Oliver, Dennis Creighton as Mr. Hawkins, Stephanie Moreau as Mrs. Greene, and John Mazzarella as Sheldon Saperstein. Also featured in the cast is Camilla Montoya as Kaylee, Keith Jones as Nick, Daniel Rubinson as Kevin, and Jennifer Trezza as Shelby. Rounding out the Ensemble: Dori Ahlgrim, Nick Aspris, Courtney Braun, Lianna Crisci, Michelle Demetillo, Ruben Fernandez, Juliana Jagielo, Michael Loccisano Jr., Sarah Minto, Kayla Murray, Brendan Noble, Courtney O'Shea, Megan Reis, Maggie Robinson, Michele Segal, Savannah Shaw, Katy Snair, and Alexander Yagud-Wolek.

Four fading Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town Indiana prom-and the press is involved-they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue...and themselves. The town's parents want to keep the dance on the straight and narrow-but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. Now, Broadway's brassiest are coming to join the fight and they are ready to kick-ball-change the world.

For Tickets, call the Box Office at (631) 218 - 2810 or visit Click Here

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM

Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre
The Company of THE PROM




RELATED STORIES - Long Island

Former Four Season Gerry Polci to Appear at SALUTE TO VETERANS Concert in July Photo
Former Four Season Gerry Polci to Appear at SALUTE TO VETERANS Concert in July

Gerry Polci former member of the Four Seasons and the lead singer on their biggest hit 'December 1963, (Oh, What A Night) will be performing with his new band 'Back To The Future' on this special show to salute our Veterans and RollingThunder Chapter 6 NY.

Julie Benko, Isaac Mizrahi And More Join Bay Street Theater MUSIC MONDAYS Season Line Up Photo
Julie Benko, Isaac Mizrahi And More Join Bay Street Theater MUSIC MONDAYS Season Line Up

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the return of Music Mondays; the hit summer concert series that invites artists to perform for audiences and share stories of their time on and off the stage.

Review: ROCK OF AGES at The Argyle Theatre Photo
Review: ROCK OF AGES at The Argyle Theatre

What did our critic think of ROCK OF AGES at The Argyle Theatre?

Review: THE PROM at CM Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: THE PROM at CM Performing Arts Center

What did our critic think of THE PROM at CM Performing Arts Center? Ironic, satirical, over-the-top and even borderline problematic at select moments as it may be, the book and script for The Prom are undoubtedly laugh-out-loud funny. While the show reminds audiences that homophobia is still rampant and human rights are still threatened in our country in 2023, viewers also get to judge and laugh at the caricatures of narcissistic, grossly dramatic thespians, and closed-minded Indiana conservatives.


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: CM Performing Arts Presents The Long Island Premiere Of THE PROMPhotos: CM Performing Arts Presents The Long Island Premiere Of THE PROM
Former Four Season Gerry Polci to Appear at SALUTE TO VETERANS Concert in JulyFormer Four Season Gerry Polci to Appear at SALUTE TO VETERANS Concert in July
Julie Benko, Isaac Mizrahi And More Join Bay Street Theater MUSIC MONDAYS Season Line UpJulie Benko, Isaac Mizrahi And More Join Bay Street Theater MUSIC MONDAYS Season Line Up
The John W. Engeman Theater Announces Cast And Creative Team Of THE SOUND OF MUSICThe John W. Engeman Theater Announces Cast And Creative Team Of THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Videos

Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Video Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More Video
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EVITA
The Gateway Playhouse (5/05-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)
South Shore Theatre (5/19-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound of Music
John W. Engeman Theater (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound of Music
John W. Engeman Theater (5/27-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Escape to Margaritaville
John W. Engeman Theater (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound of Music
John W. Engeman Theater (5/21-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jersey Boys
The Gateway Playhouse (8/04-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound of Music
John W. Engeman Theater (5/31-5/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound of Music
John W. Engeman Theater (5/26-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I Oughta Be in Pictures
South Shore Theatre (5/05-5/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU