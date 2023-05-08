Photos: CM Performing Arts Presents The Long Island Premiere Of THE PROM

The CM Performing Arts Center has released photos of the Long Island premiere of The Prom, running through May 14 on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

The production is being mounted by CM's very own Executive Director, Alyse Nicole Arpino; and Director of Education, Patrick Campbell, as Co-Directors. Joining them on the Production Team is Melissa Rapelje as Choreographer, who's choreography gained much praise during CM's run of A Chorus Line this past January; Carl Hottinger as Music Director, Anthony Arpino as Stage Manager, Ronald R. Green III as Costume Designer, and returning to scenic design, John Mazzarella, who's sets wowed audiences all last year at CM.

Leading the star studded cast of Long Island Theatre notables is Katy Trunz as Emma Nolan, Rebecca Martowski as Alyssa Greene, Christina D'Orta Muens as Dee Dee Allen, Joe Kassner as Barry Glickman, DeAnna Feldmann as Angie Dickinson, Ronnie Green as Trent Oliver, Dennis Creighton as Mr. Hawkins, Stephanie Moreau as Mrs. Greene, and John Mazzarella as Sheldon Saperstein. Also featured in the cast is Camilla Montoya as Kaylee, Keith Jones as Nick, Daniel Rubinson as Kevin, and Jennifer Trezza as Shelby. Rounding out the Ensemble: Dori Ahlgrim, Nick Aspris, Courtney Braun, Lianna Crisci, Michelle Demetillo, Ruben Fernandez, Juliana Jagielo, Michael Loccisano Jr., Sarah Minto, Kayla Murray, Brendan Noble, Courtney O'Shea, Megan Reis, Maggie Robinson, Michele Segal, Savannah Shaw, Katy Snair, and Alexander Yagud-Wolek.

Four fading Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town Indiana prom-and the press is involved-they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue...and themselves. The town's parents want to keep the dance on the straight and narrow-but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. Now, Broadway's brassiest are coming to join the fight and they are ready to kick-ball-change the world.

For Tickets, call the Box Office at (631) 218 - 2810 or visit Click Here