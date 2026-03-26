Nassau BOCES Long Island High School for the Arts Will Offer Music Scholarships for Summer Academy

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nassau BOCES Long Island High School for the Arts (LIHSA) is awarding fifteen fully paid music scholarships to its four-week Summer Arts Academy to students with a passion for music— whether it be singing, playing an instrument, or producing music. These scholarships are provided with funding support by The Joel Foundation.

Located on LIHSA’s Syosset Campus, the Summer Arts Academy, which runs in partnership with Hofstra University’s Continuing Education, offers aspiring youngsters (grades 2-12) a one-of-a-kind opportunity to develop their skills as musicians and performers. The program takes place from June 29-July 24, 2026, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., weekdays.

Scholarships are awarded to students in grade 7-12 based on merit. Interested students must submit an audition video and application by May 1, 2026.

For questions, email Jerry Nobile at jnobile@nasboces.org or visit www.longislandhighschoolforthearts.org/blog/2024-summer-arts-academy-scholarship/ for more information and for details on how to apply and audition.