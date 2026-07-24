Major League Releases First New Music In 12 Years

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New Jersey pop-punk band Major League has released 'Heavenly Hell,' their first new single in over 12 years. The track arrived July 24, 2026, and is available to stream at https://orcd.co/heavenlyhell.

The song is described as an amalgamation of thrashy riffs and pounding drums topped with a dual vocal performance between two best friends leaving the past behind them and clearing a path for the future ahead.

The band has shared the following statement about the track: ''Heavenly Hell' was born out of patience and transparency. The patience to allow yourself to grow and the transparency to share that growth in meeting people where they are. When we first began talking again after 13 years, the only clear goal we had was to be friends again. And as much as I'd like to think music was never on the table, I think truthfully it never really left the table to begin with. We always felt like we were meant to do this together. This song is proof.'

When singer Nick Trask and singer/songwriter Brian Anthony Joyce first began talking again after nearly a decade of no contact they had one intention — to show up as transparent as possible with one another. They laid it all out on the table. The prospect of new music wasn't even on the horizon but transparency breeds authenticity, and within the first month back together new music found itself in the Dropbox of the band's long-time friend and previous booking agent turned producer, Gary Cioni.

With the addition of drummer Luke Smartnick behind the kit and a near 13-year clear head from the noise, the three delivered a sound that encapsulated the very essence of the band's original blueprint.

Fans can look forward to hearing 'Heavenly Hell' live for the first time this summer, as the band hits the road with Belmont. The tour kicked off earlier this month, with stops still to come in Atlanta, Richmond, Washington DC, New York City, Pittsburgh, and more. For a full list of upcoming shows, visit https://majorleaguenj.com/.

About Major League

Major League is a New Jersey-based rock band that rose to prominence in the early 2010s with a heartfelt mix of pop punk and emo. Formed in 2009 by guitarist Brian Joyce and fronted by original vocalist Nick Trask, the band quickly became known for their relentless DIY ethic — self-booking shows, hitting the road nonstop, and building a passionate fanbase from the ground up. Their early releases, including The Truth Is... and Variables, struck a chord with listeners for their sincerity and urgency, with tracks like 'From States Away' and 'Seasons' becoming staples of the scene.

Their 2012 debut full-length Hard Feelings, released on No Sleep Records, captured the emotion and energy that defined a generation of fans growing up in the era of Tumblr, VFW shows, and cross-country tours in beat-up vans. In early 2014, founding vocalist Nick Trask parted ways with the band, with Brian Joyce stepping in to take over lead vocals. That year, the band released There's Nothing Wrong With Me — a more introspective, emotionally driven follow-up that marked a new chapter for Major League while preserving the core of their sound.

With extensive touring across the U.S., UK, Europe, and Japan alongside bands like Senses Fail, Funeral For A Friend, Mayday Parade, The Starting Line, and Turnover, Major League solidified their status as a defining voice in the modern emo and pop punk scenes.

After disbanding in 2016 following a heartfelt farewell tour, the band's music continued to resonate with longtime fans and new listeners alike. In 2025, after a wave of cryptic teasers and online speculation, Major League officially made their return — reuniting with their original lineup, including vocalist Nick Trask. The band celebrated 15 years of The Truth Is... with an exclusive vinyl release through Paper & Wax, as well as a sold out hometown show at The Williams Center in Rutherford, NJ. Most recently they joined Hit The Lights for a co-headline tour, and the band is back on the road now with Belmont.

This is just the beginning for Major League, who have returned reinvigorated and with renewed spirits. Stay tuned for more coming soon.

Upcoming Tour Dates

7/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Hell at The Masquerade

7/25 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

7/26 – West Palm Beach, FL @ The Banyan Live

7/28 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

7/29 – Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club

7/30 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

7/31 – Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall

8/1 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

8/2 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

8/4 – Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

8/5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

8/6 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's

8/7 – Hamtramck, MI @ The Sanctuary Detroit

8/8 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

9/26 – Carlstadt, NJ @ Bolero Block Party **

** - Indicates Festival Date

Follow Major League

Website: https://majorleaguenj.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/majorleaguenj

Twitter: https://x.com/majorleaguenj

Spotify: https://bit.ly/4kPZpOQ

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