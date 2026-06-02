MY GENERATION TOUR With The Lovin' Spoonful & Gary Lewis to Play Patchogue

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present the My Generation Tour with The Lovin' Spoonful, Gary Lewis and The Playboys, and The Hollies Greatest Hits starring Terry Sylvester appearing on Thursday October 15, 2026 at 8PM.

Tickets / VIP packages are $61 - $101 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 5 at 10AM.

The Lovin' Spoonful were often referred to as the American Beatles, challenging the British Invasion with an astonishing and unrivaled string of hits, placing their first 7 singles on Billboard's Top-10 chart! Revisit the Good Time Spirit of the ‘60s with the era's premier hitmakers and their Chart Topping Hits, Daydream, You Didn't Have To Be So Nice, Summer In The City, She's Still A Mystery, Do You Believe In Magic, Darlin' Be Home Soon, Nashville Cats, Rain On The Roof, Younger Girl, Did You Ever Have To Make Up Your Mind and Six O'Clock.

It was the summer of 1964 when Gary Lewis and The Playboys were discovered by producer Snuff Garret. Before long, with the producer/arranger team of Garrett and Leon Russell behind them, they took their first single, This Diamond Ring straight to number one. After their second hit titled Count Me In went to number two, Gary and the band proved that they would be a continued success. They followed with more Top 10 songs such as Save Your Heart For Me, Everybody Loves A Clown, She's Just My Style, Sure Gonna Miss Her, and many more.

Terry Sylvester is one of only five musicians from Liverpool, England who have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame - The other four: John, Paul, George and Ringo! In 1968, he was asked to join The Hollies when Graham Nash departed. While with The Hollies, Terry co-wrote, and was part of many world-wide smash hits including: “Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress),” He Ain't Heavy (He's My Brother),” Sorry Suzanne” and “The Air That I Breathe.” Terry and The Hollies were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

Don't Miss a Long Island News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows