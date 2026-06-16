MISTER HALSTON Enters Final Week of Performances at Bay Street Theater

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One of fashion’s greatest icons comes to life on stage as Bay Street Theater, currently in their summer season, presents with Mister Halston, starring stage and screen actor Matt McGrath. This world premiere production runs through June 21, 2026 at Bay Street Theater. Tickets for Mister Halston and other 2026 Summer Mainstage Season productions are now available.

Mister Halston is a new play by Raffaele Pacitti and directed by Michael Wilson, exploring the life and times of famed American fashion designer Halston. Set against the glamorous and volatile 1970’s and 80’s New York, Mister Halston offers an unguarded look at the man behind the myth, tracing the meteoric rise, stunning fame, and ultimate fall of this iconic fashion and cultural figure. Mister Halston is a bold, intimate and surprisingly human exploration of artistry, ambition, identity, and the cost of fame.

Woolard; lighting and projection design by Mike Billings; and sound design and original music by John Gromada. The Production Stage Manager is Robert T. Bennett, and the Assistant Stage Manager is Denise Yaney. Casting is by The TRC Company.

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