MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS Tribute Act to be Presented at Patchogue Theatre

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Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Magical Mystery Doors on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 8PM. BEATLES, ZEPPELIN, DOORS by Magical Mystery Doors is a tribute act that blends and layers the music of three legendary bands to create something new and unique for music fans everywhere.

The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and The Doors. These three iconic groups have changed the face of music as we know it. Their songs have become part of our history. Their melodies have moved people everywhere to “Come Together” in their love of music. Patrons attending a Magical Mystery Doors performance can expect to hear timeless tunes from each of these historic bands over the course of the night. The songs you know, the songs you love, the songs you sing at the top of your lungs!

Throughout the show, the band combines some of these classic compositions. The melody from The Doors' “Hello, I Love You” laying atop Led Zeppelin's “Misty Mountain Hop.” The pounding beat of Zep's “When The Levee Breaks” coupled with the serene strumming of The Beatles' “Dear Prudence.” The thematic sequence of The Rain Song – Riders On The Storm – Here Comes The Sun. These rare arrangements take crowds on an unexpected and exhilarating journey “Over The Hills And Far Away.”

MMD also enhances the audience experience with a captivating visual presentation. Modern video screens and a stunning array of lighting allow this act to create an environment where the music comes to life. Fans young and old can “Break On Through” their daily distractions in this immersive and mesmerizing show.

Tickets are $61 - $81 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 19 at 10AM.

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