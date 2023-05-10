Katori Hall's THE MOUNTAINTOP to be Presented at EastLine Theatre This Month

As the nation marks the 55th anniversary of Martin Luther King's assassination, EastLine Theatre returns to Westbury Arts with Katori Hall's play set on the eve of his murder, The Mountaintop. On April 3rd, 1968 after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel. When a mysterious stranger arrives, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people. The Mountaintop by Pulitzer Prize-winner Hall continues EastLine's tenth anniversary season and marks the play's Long Island premiere.

The fictionalized account of Dr. King's final night on Earth "personifies the innermost humanity of a man who so many consider a hero," says director Van-Leon Whitaker. "It is a privilege to direct this deeply emotional play that honors both the human and the divine attributes in Dr. King, and does so with humor and grace."

The Mountaintop will play at Westbury Arts beginning May 12th and running through May 28th. Tickets are free with a $20 refundable reservation at eastline.ludus.com. These reservations are refundable, in cash, following each performance. More information is available at Click Here or by calling 516-749-5047.

The Mountaintop by Katori Hall is directed by Van-Leon Whitaker and presented by EastLine Theatre in partnership with Westbury Arts, with support from the Huntington Arts Council. Stage management is by Michelle Savin, and costumes are by Morgan Moffit. The cast of The Mountaintop features Kerby Darius and Christen Dekie.

EastLine Theatre is a nonprofit theatre company that BroadwayWorld calls 'Long Island's best kept secret'. EastLine aims to create theatre in unlikely spaces while re-examining the canon, exploring modern plays, and bringing original works to the attention of the community.

EastLine Theatre returns to Westbury Arts after a sold-out run of the premiere of Long Island playwright Aly Kantor's These Gilded Souls in December 2022. In recent years, EastLine has produced Prospero (Live), an original musical based on The Tempest; a marathon production of both parts of Angels in America, the Long Island premiere of Paula Vogel's Indecent; a production of Treasure Island that BroadwayWorld said was "bursting at the seams with imagination"; and a production of In the Next Room by Sarah Ruhl that Long Island Theatre Scene said "raises the bar of creativity for all theaters." EastLine will return to Westbury Arts in September with References to Salvador Dalí Make Me Hot by José Rivera.