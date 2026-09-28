Kaelynn Partlow to Present Conversation on Autism and Neurodiversity at Tilles Center
The Netflix personality known for her work on LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM U.S. will share insights on autism advocacy and neurodiversity.
Join Autism advocate, speaker, and content creator Kaelynn Partlow on Thursday, April 29, 2027 at 7:00 PM for an evening of connection, insight, and genuine conversation at Tilles Center.
Known nationwide for her appearance on Netflix’s hit series Love on the Spectrum U.S., Kaelynn has built a powerful, vibrant platform dedicated to demystifying autism. Blending her personal journey with actionable education and quick-witted humor, she directly tackles common misconceptions while celebrating neurodiversity.
Her engaging talk offers part lived experience, part practical guide, and a whole lot of heart, delivering a rare look into life through her lens that will leave you informed, inspired, and thoroughly entertained.
Members get priority access to tickets for Kaelynn Partlow on September 29, followed by Subscribers on September 30, before the public on-sale on October 1. Become a Member TODAY to get to the front of the line and secure your seats early. Membership starts at just $100!
Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, October 1 At 10am. No refunds or exchanges.
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