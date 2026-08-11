KT Sullivan, Christine Pedi, and More Will Bring HEY, OLD FRIEND! to East Hampton

NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

KT Sullivan, artistic director of the Mabel Mercer Foundation, will return to East Hampton with Mark Nadler, Saturday, August 22 at 7:30 PM. Following last year's sold-out show Nice Work If You Can Get It!, their new show, Hey, Old Friend! A Cabaret Jubilee is a mini Cabaret Convention that not only showcases their talents but features two powerhouse performers: multi-award-winning legend Christine Pedi and the dazzling Stephanie Pope. The New York Times hails Nadler as 'Mr. Entertainment' and describes KT as 'whipped cream atop a surprisingly nutritious dessert.' Join them as they celebrate the best of the American Songbook.

Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea is produced by Donna Rubin and LTV's Creative Director Josh Gladstone. The 2026 season opened with Norm Lewis on June 28, followed by Ann Hampton Callaway on July 11, Klea Blackhurst and Billy Stritch on July 18, Eric Yves Garcia and Maria Abous on July 25, and Barbara Fasano and Eric Comstock on August 1. The series continues with KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Christine Pedi, and Stephanie Pope on August 22, Pamela Morgan on August 23, and closes with Donna McKechnie on August 29.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea series at LTV Studios in East Hampton (75 Industrial Road, Wainscott), visit LTV's website at ltveh.org/hss2026

Need more Long Island Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming