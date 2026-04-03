Famulari Brothers to Screen Debut Film BEST MAN at LIMEHOF

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The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame will host Stony Brook filmmaking brothers Ryan Famulari and Anthony Famulari on April 24th at 7pm at LIMEHOF in Stony Brook (97 Main Street) as part of its Local Filmmaker Series. The two will screen their debut feature 'Best Man'. The film screening will be followed by Q&A moderated by LIMEHOF Vice Chairman Tom Needham. The event is free for members and $10 for non-members.

"The screening at LIMEHOF is an honor for both Anthony & I," said film director Ryan Famulari. "Our family moved to Stony Brook in the summer of 1997 & has called it home ever since. To be able to share our debut feature with the community we love, right across the street from where we both grew up & developed our passion for filmmaking, is a really special opportunity & one we can't wait to experience."

The purpose of the Local Filmmaker Series is to spotlight Long Island directors and filmmakers as part of LIMEHOF's mission to put a spotlight on musicians and entertainers from Long Island.

The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. LIMEHOF is now offering special film tickets for $10 for the screening, music performance and Q&A only (no access to the exhibits). These film tickets are only available at the counter for purchase on the day of the event. For more information visit: https://www.limusichalloffame.org/