Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano Will Bring A SWELL-EGANT, ELEGANT PARTY to LTV Studios
Laurence Maslon will host the cocktail-themed evening as part of LTV Studios' summer concert series.
Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano, with host Laurence Maslon, bring A Swell-egant, Elegant Party to East Hampton's LTV Studios, Saturday, August 1, at 7:30 p.m., as part of the 2026 season of Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea.
Comstock, Fasano, and Maslon propose a toast to some of the most intoxicating songs from the Broadway stage! Vintage hits by songwriters such as Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hart, Noël Coward, Jerry Herman, Stephen Sondheim and more, will be performed by the acclaimed married musical duo Comstock and Fasano ("smart, funny, and utterly delightful" -- The New York Times), and tales will be told by local radio producer and writer Laurence Maslon, whose book I'll Drink to That! Broadway Cocktails ('Fizzy and funny and fine'-NPR) will be available on-site. With a cocktail party atmosphere, these sophisticated folks will render a magnum of melodious music and stir up a tale or two about Broadway's Golden Age-with a Hollywood twist or two. This is one party you won't want to miss!
Comstock and Fasano note, 'We're very excited to return to the Hamptons and share our passion for the best of the American Songbook. Our work as award-winning concert and recording artists is recognized for its far-ranging repertoire and the fresh, modern spin we bring to even the most familiar standards. It's especially fun to team up with Laurence Maslon, who knows all that's worth knowing about Broadway musicals-and he mixes a formidable cocktail, too! With us, audiences feel they're at a marvelous party where the music and stories are equally terrific, and there's no doubt this evening will be a swingin' summer soiree to remember!'
Maslon says, 'I've brought the best show tunes from Broadway and beyond to local Hamptons audiences every Sunday on the radio for over fifteen years. Now it's my enormous thrill to invite two of my favorite guests--Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano-to the Hamptons and host a swell-egant, elegant party (as Cole Porter would say) scored by some of the fizziest and finest music in the Broadway songbook. We'll raise a toast to our most beloved songwriters and personalities and invite you into the magic, glamorous world of the theater with jokes, jibes, anecdotes, and an evening by the piano with a cocktail or two....'
Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea is produced by Donna Rubin and LTV's Creative Director Josh Gladstone. The 2026 season opened with Norm Lewis on June 28, followed by Ann Hampton Callaway on July 11, Klea Blackhurst and Billy Stritch on July 18, and Eric Yves Garcia and Maria Abous on July 25. The series continues with Barbara Fasano and Eric Comstock on August 1, KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Christine Pedi, and Stephanie Pope on August 22, Pamela Morgan on August 23, and closes with Donna McKechnie on August 29.
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