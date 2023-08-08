CAROLE & PAULA IN THE MAGIC GARDEN Comes To Patchogue Theatre

Carole and Paula, the beloved stars of TV's iconic The Magic Garden, celebrate their 70 Years of Friendship.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces Carole & Paula in The Magic Garden: Friends Forever on Sunday, October 15 at 3pm.

Tickets, on sale Friday, August 11, are $30 & $40 incl fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2257534®id=181&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F34780%2Fproduction%2F1175597%3FperformanceId%3D11342537?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Carole and Paula, the beloved stars of TV's iconic The Magic Garden, celebrate their 70 Years of Friendship, and kickoff Halloween, with a fun-filled family concert for all ages! Carole & Paula in The Magic Garden: Friends Forever will transport you right back to childhood as the duo sing The Magic Garden's classic songs, with Paula on guitar of course, perform a Story Box tale and share behind-the-scenes stories while showing some of their favorite Magic Garden video clips. We hope you'll come dressed in your Halloween costumes! Plus, everyone is welcome to stay for the post-show Meet and Greet!
One of the most special things about Carole & Paula in The Magic Garden: Friends Forever is the vast number of adults who come to reconnect with their Magic memories. Sparking the joyful, harmonious and creative life we all experienced together in The Magic Garden, where make-believe became a reality. 

With three fabulous cast albums, including a Grammy nomination, a popular DVD set, citations from Actions for Children's Television, and its archive at The Paley Center for Media, the legacy of The Magic Garden will forever remain one of the most valuable and endearing achievements in the history of children's television. Kids and adults alike will have a magical time at Carole and Paula in The Magic Garden: Friends Forever, with a possible guest appearance by a certain someone who's nuts for peanuts! Appropriate for ages 2+. Musical Director, Ian Herman.

Box Office Hours Wednesday - Sunday from 12-6pm and later on show nights. (631) 207-1313 | 71 East Main Street, Patchogue NY 11772 Tickets can always be purchased online at PatchogueTheatre.org.




