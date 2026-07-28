CAMP SCREAMO 2 Announced by SILVERSTEIN and STORY OF THE YEAR

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SILVERSTEIN and STORY OF THE YEAR are set to present a second installment of Camp Screamo, according to an announcement circulated through Big Picture Media. Details of the event build on the bands' previous collaboration under the Camp Screamo banner.

SILVERSTEIN + STORY OF THE YEAR Announce Camp Screamo 2 Co-Headline Tour

Feat. Special Guests Stand Atlantic & Footballhead

Tickets On Sale July 31st at 10am Local Time

July 28, 2026 – Ontario, Canada – Prepare for Camp Screamo, the sequel. With just a couple weeks left of the Camp Screamo co-headline tour, Silverstein and Story Of The Year are excited to keep the party going with Camp Screamo 2. Kicking off on November 16th, the month-long run will feature special guests Stand Atlantic and Footballhead. Tickets, including VIP packages, will be available starting Friday July 31st at 10am local time. For more information, please visit: http://silversteinmusic.com/vip.

Front man Shane Told shares:

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