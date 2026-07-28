CAMP SCREAMO 2 Announced by SILVERSTEIN and STORY OF THE YEAR
The announcement follows the two bands teaming up for a shared touring event.
SILVERSTEIN and STORY OF THE YEAR are set to present a second installment of Camp Screamo, according to an announcement circulated through Big Picture Media. Details of the event build on the bands' previous collaboration under the Camp Screamo banner.
SILVERSTEIN + STORY OF THE YEAR Announce Camp Screamo 2 Co-Headline Tour
Feat. Special Guests Stand Atlantic & Footballhead
Tickets On Sale July 31st at 10am Local Time
July 28, 2026 – Ontario, Canada – Prepare for Camp Screamo, the sequel. With just a couple weeks left of the Camp Screamo co-headline tour, Silverstein and Story Of The Year are excited to keep the party going with Camp Screamo 2. Kicking off on November 16th, the month-long run will feature special guests Stand Atlantic and Footballhead. Tickets, including VIP packages, will be available starting Friday July 31st at 10am local time. For more information, please visit: http://silversteinmusic.com/vip.
Front man Shane Told shares:
|
THE WEDDING SINGER
The John W. Engeman Theater (7/09-8/23)
|
Megan Hilty
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (8/22-8/22)
|
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Long Island (8/22-8/22)
|
I Hate Hamlet by Paul Rudnick
South Shore Theatre (8/15-8/15)
|
2nd Annual Short Play Festival
Strongbox Theater (7/31-8/16) PHOTOS
|
Oliver
Theatre Three - NY (5/16-6/20)
|
I Hate Hamlet by Paul Rudnick
South Shore Theatre (8/22-8/22)
|
Pippin
Frank and Jill Productions (7/30-8/01)
|
One Vision of Queen
Staller Center for the Arts (11/08-11/08)
|
Feltman: World's First Hot Dog
LTV Studios (7/31-7/31)