Brady Rymer to Be Inducted into Long Island Music Hall of Fame

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The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) will induct three-time Grammy Nominee and children's singer/songwriter Brady Rymer (from Southold) on December 6th, 2026, at 6pm at LIMEHOF's Stony Brook Village location (97 Main Street). The induction will be followed by a live music performance by Rymer featuring The Little Band That Could, From Good Homes, and members of the Laurie Berkner Band. The induction event is open to the public. Tickets, which include a reception with food and drinks, are available on LIMEHOF's website. See website for full details.

'Brady Rymer's induction recognizes a remarkable career that has brought musical excellence to audiences of all ages, earning him a place among the distinguished artists who have shaped Long Island's musical legacy,' said LIMEHOF Vice Chairman Tom Needham. 'From his roots in From Good Homes to his Grammy-nominated work bringing spirited rock 'n' roll to children and families, Brady has carved out a distinctive place in music. I'm equally proud of his dedication to LIMEHOF's Education Committee and his commitment to inspiring the next generation.'

Since starting his career in family music in 2000, Rymer is celebrating his 25th anniversary as a family music singer and his band have released 14 studio albums and have been nominated for three Grammy awards for Best Children's Music Album for his 2017 album 'Press Play,' 2014 album 'Just Say Hi!' and 2009 album 'Here Comes Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could.' Rymer was also a founding member and bass guitar player in From Good Homes. Rymer also serves on the LIMEHOF Education Board and was a featured panelist and performer at LIMEHOF's Music Documentary Film Festival in 2025 as part of the screening for 'From Good Homes: Charlie Loves Our Band'.

'Having served on the LIMEHOF Education Board for nearly 10 years, I've been honored to support and celebrate Long Island's young musicians and educators,' Rymer said. 'I never imagined I'd become an inductee myself! I especially love that this induction recognizes three musical chapters that mean the world to me: making music with my lifelong buddies and musical family From Good Homes; collaborating and playing bass with The Laurie Berkner Band; and the many exciting, meaningful years of making music for kids and families I've shared with the Little Band That Could. Thank you, LIMEHOF. I'm truly grateful for this honor.'

The induction event is sponsored by Catholic Health, PSE&G, Anthony Nappa Wines, Greenport Harbor and Grace & Grit. Tickets for the event are available on LIMEHOF's website.

About Brady Rymer

Three-time Grammy nominee Brady Rymer has been making infectious, high-energy rock 'n' roll music for kids and families for 25 years. As one of the top acts in the independent family music scene today, Brady, alongside the Little Band That Could, perform across the world with their musicality, catchy song lyrics, and messages of kindness and positivity.

Venturing into family music when he started his own family in 2000, Brady has since released 12 studio albums, three of which are Grammy-nominated in the Best Children's Music Album category: 2017's Press Play, 2014's Just Say Hi!, and 2009's Here Comes Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could.

A champion of neurodiversity acceptance, Brady regularly performs sensory-friendly shows for audiences with autism and special needs, including songs from his 2011 album Love Me For Who I Am.

When he's not playing with the Little Band That Could, Brady plays bass guitar with his 'grown-up' jam band From Good Homes, and has toured with acts including Dave Matthews Band, Hootie & the Blowfish, Bob Weir's Ratdog, and Bob Dylan. He also played bass in The Laurie Berkner Band for over 10 years.

More Career Highlights

Won many Parents' Choice Gold and NAPPA (National Parenting Publications) Gold Awards.

In 2013, a special 'Let's Move' edition of his tune 'Jump Up' was included on the 2013 album Songs for a Healthier America, a compilation of songs produced by Hip Hop Public Health for First Lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move campaign.

Brady's original songs and recordings are included in HBO releases A Family Is A Family Is A Family: A Rosie O'Donnell Celebration and Don't Divorce Me! Kids' Rules for Parents on Divorce.

Brady serves on the Education Board of the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and celebrating the region's musical heritage.

About LIMEHOF

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island's musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State's Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook, New York. To date, the organization has inducted more than 130 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.

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