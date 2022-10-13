Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Book The Job With Improv Audition Workshop With SJ Allocco-St. Germain, November 19

SJ Allocco-St. Germain will teach participants how to trust their own instincts, hone acting and delivery techniques.

Oct. 13, 2022  

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a one-time audition workshop, Book the Job with Improv, led by professional casting director and producer SJ Allocco-St. Germain, on Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to noon at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

What does it take to book the job? The audition! Arguably the most important part of the process. With her use of improv techniques, professional casting director and producer SJ Allocco-St. Germain will teach participants how to trust their own instincts, hone acting and delivery techniques, and use those hard-earned skills for both the in-room audition and an effective self-tape. By the end of the workshop, participants will not only gain a better understanding of themselves and their craft, but how to land the job over and over again.

SJ Allocco-St. Germain has worked in casting since 2012, starting as an assistant on the Netflix hit, Orange is the New Black. Recently, she was the Casting Director for SNAP (AllBlk/AMC+), I Run Hot (Peacock), and the Emmy-nominated Immoral Compass (Roku). She recently formed a production company, Tiny Office Productions (TOPS), with her partner Arielle-Haller Silverstone. Their first feature, Love...Reconsidered, was shot entirely in the Hamptons, and is expected to release in late 2022.

Registration for the one-time, two-hour workshop is $99 and is available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, motivate and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a beacon, social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, a center for innovation and new work development, and a home for a community of artists.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.

