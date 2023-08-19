All-Star Comedy Stand-Up Series to Return to Bay Street Theater This Fall

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is thrilled to announce the return of the ALL STAR COMEDY series this Fall to the Bay Street Theater with three performances slated for September 9, October 23, and November 4. The series, now celebrating its 13th successful season will kick off with a performance on September 9 at 8 pm hosted by Chris Clarke and will feature comedians Sergio Chicon and Ken Krantz.



Host Chris Clarke is the winner of the 2022 Laugh After Dark Comedy Festival (comedy club portion), he of the writer/producer in Rob Schneider's new film "Daddy Daughter Trip", and has a special streaming show now on (the Cube) called "Tubi".



Comic Sergio Chicon is a New York-based comedian and host of the DBS podcast, also known as "The Chicon Show." He has been featured on MTV, Comedy Central, BET On Blast, and LIVE AT Gotham on AXS TV. He has performed (headlined and featured) in theaters and comedy clubs all around the country. Sergio Chicon and comic Ken Krantz can be seen every month on his own show, Underground Comedy, at Gotham comedy club and has been featured on Rawdog Comedy on Sirius XM Radio. He released his debut stand-up album, No Punchline Required, in 2016, and is the host of the podcast "I Love Rock and Roll". He has been seen on The Anthony Cumia Show and Banfield, and jokes he's written have appeared on Comedy Central and NBC. He has also performed for the New York Comedy Festival.



ALL STAR COMEDY has been led by comedian Joseph Vecsey since its 2010 inception. The series has been headlined by stand-up veterans and fresh faces alike and has grown to become the East End's premiere live comedy series. Bay Street is thrilled to have its side-splitting comedy back on its stage!

Joseph Vecsey is a New York-based comedian. Vecsey has been selected as one of Comedy Central's Comics To Watch, has toured with Adam Sandler, David Spade, and Rob Schneider, and has worked as co-producer on Sandler's Netflix special, 100% Fresh. He is also known for producing Netflix's "The Wrong Missy" and "Home Team" in which he also co-stars. His most recent films he's written jokes for and produced are Adam Sandler's "Murder Mystery 2" and "You're So Not Invited to My Bat mitzvah".

Tickets are $35 and $45 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays on show days, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

