All-Star Comedy Stand-Up Series to Return to Bay Street Theater This Fall

The series, now celebrating its 13th successful season will kick off with a performance on September 9 at 8 pm hosted by Chris Clarke.

By: Aug. 19, 2023

POPULAR

What's On Tour? A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 What's On Tour? A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Steve Guttenberg Reunites with Elementary School Teacher at Bay Street Theater's TALES FRO Photo 2 Steve Guttenberg Reunites with Elementary School Teacher at Bay Street Theater's TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE
Julie Andrews and Daughter Emma Walton Hamilton to Join Exclusive Discussion and Q&A at Ba Photo 3 Julie Andrews and Daughter Emma Walton Hamilton to Join Exclusive Discussion and Q&A at Bay Street Theater
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 4 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities

All-Star Comedy Stand-Up Series to Return to Bay Street Theater This Fall

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is thrilled to announce the return of the ALL STAR COMEDY series this Fall to the Bay Street Theater with three performances slated for September 9, October 23, and November 4. The series, now celebrating its 13th successful season will kick off with a performance on September 9 at 8 pm hosted by Chris Clarke and will feature comedians Sergio Chicon and Ken Krantz.

Host Chris Clarke is the winner of the 2022 Laugh After Dark Comedy Festival (comedy club portion), he of the writer/producer in Rob Schneider's new film "Daddy Daughter Trip", and has a special streaming show now on (the Cube) called "Tubi".

Comic Sergio Chicon is a New York-based comedian and host of the DBS podcast, also known as "The Chicon Show." He has been featured on MTV, Comedy Central, BET On Blast, and LIVE AT Gotham on AXS TV. He has performed (headlined and featured) in theaters and comedy clubs all around the country. Sergio Chicon and comic Ken Krantz can be seen every month on his own show, Underground Comedy, at Gotham comedy club and has been featured on Rawdog Comedy on Sirius XM Radio. He released his debut stand-up album, No Punchline Required, in 2016, and is the host of the podcast "I Love Rock and Roll". He has been seen on The Anthony Cumia Show and Banfield, and jokes he's written have appeared on Comedy Central and NBC. He has also performed for the New York Comedy Festival.


ALL STAR COMEDY has been led by comedian Joseph Vecsey since its 2010 inception. The series has been headlined by stand-up veterans and fresh faces alike and has grown to become the East End's premiere live comedy series. Bay Street is thrilled to have its side-splitting comedy back on its stage!

Joseph Vecsey is a New York-based comedian. Vecsey has been selected as one of Comedy Central's Comics To Watch, has toured with Adam Sandler, David Spade, and Rob Schneider, and has worked as co-producer on Sandler's Netflix special, 100% Fresh. He is also known for producing Netflix's "The Wrong Missy" and "Home Team" in which he also co-stars. His most recent films he's written jokes for and produced are  Adam Sandler's "Murder Mystery 2" and "You're So Not Invited to My Bat mitzvah".

Tickets are $35 and $45 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays on show days, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For a full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.




RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts Centers Production Of A BRONX TALE Photo
Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts Center's Production Of A BRONX TALE

Kicking off CM Performing Arts Center's 51st season is A BRONX TALE The Musical, running until August 26. See photos from the production.

2
Discover Bay Street Theaters Exciting Line-up of Fall Classes Photo
Discover Bay Street Theater's Exciting Line-up of Fall Classes

Prepare for an exciting season of learning and growth with Bay Street Theater's fall classes. From beginner to advanced levels, there's a class for every theater enthusiast. Enroll now and enhance your skills.

3
Patchogue Theatre Announces Howie Day As Support For Better Than Ezra, November 4 Photo
Patchogue Theatre Announces Howie Day As Support For Better Than Ezra, November 4

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Howie Day as support for Better Than Ezra on Saturday, November 4 at 8pm.

4
Broadway Legend Stephen Schwartz To Join Melissa Errico This Monday At Bay Street Theater Photo
Broadway Legend Stephen Schwartz To Join Melissa Errico This Monday At Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz, composer and lyricist of WICKED, GODSPELL, PIPPIN, and more will be joining Broadway star Melissa Errico (bio below) this Monday, August 21 at 8 pm as a special guest performer in her Music Monday performance of 'LET YOURSELF GO' - An Evening of uplifting theater, jazz and film melodies. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for JERSEY BOYS at The Gateway Playhouse Video Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for JERSEY BOYS at The Gateway Playhouse
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe Video
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jersey Boys
The Gateway Playhouse (8/04-9/10)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gin Blossoms’ Robin Wilson to be Inducted into Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (8/25-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Loves Labour's Lost
Carriage House Players (8/11-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Silence! the musical
South Shore Theatre (8/18-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera & Broadway of the Hamptons 2023: A Southampton Salute to Summer Starring Cristina Fontanelli & Her Fabulous Friends
The Basilica Parish of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary (9/03-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dance Nation
BACCA Center (8/12-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SONDER
Alternative Theater Company (9/08-9/10)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
The Gateway Playhouse (1/26-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical The Musical TYA
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (8/06-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (10/21-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You