Adelphi Chorale And Vocal Ensemble To Perform Concert At Adelphi Performing Arts Center

The Adelphi Chorale and Adelphi Vocal Ensemble will kick off the Thanksgiving holiday week with a concert at the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Sunday, November 24.

Under the direction of Karen Faust Baer, the program embodies the spirit of Thanksgiving, with "The Promise of Living" by Aaron Copland, Dan Forrest's "Always Something Sings" set to the poetry of Ralph Waldo Emerson, and Mozart's "Laudate Dominum." "Autumn Leaves" and a selection of unusual madrigals will also be part of the event.

The Adelphi Chorale and Adelphi Vocal Ensemble will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, on the Westermann Stage in Adelphi's PAC Concert Hall.

Tickets are $20, with discounts available to seniors, students, alumni and employees. For more information call the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and the box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances. Ticket sales and additional information are available online.

Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings at pac.adelphi.edu.





