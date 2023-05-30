VIOLET Comes to TheatreSquared in June

The musical opens June 7 at TheatreSquared (477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville) and runs through July 2.

By:
Violet, the poignant, uplifting award-winning musical that took Broadway by storm, opens June 7 at TheatreSquared (477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville) and runs through July 2. Tickets, from $20-$54, can be purchased by calling (479) 777-7477 or by visiting Click Here.

Part of the secret to Violet's success is its flawless pedigree. The music is by Jeanine Tesori, composer of the Broadway hits Fun Home, Caroline, or Change, and the current critical darling Kimberly Akimbo. Brian Crawley wrote the book based on a Southern gothic short story by Doris Betts, “The Ugliest Pilgrim.” Violet won the Lucille Lortel, Obie, and Drama Critics' Circle Awards for Best Musical and was a five-time Tony nominee.

It's 1964. Violet, a young woman whose face is disfigured by a childhood scar, hops on a Greyhound bus traveling across Arkansas towards a miracle in Tulsa—the healing touch of a TV evangelist who will make her beautiful. Along the way, she befriends two GIs, and it turns into the journey of a lifetime.

“Tesori has created music that lifts the spirit and engages your whole being,” says the New York Theatre World, while the NY Post writes that the play "bursts with life and energy, humor and tenderness. As for the score, it's simply one of the best of the past 20 years."
“What draws me to Violet is that it offers up a vision of humanity that centers around kindness and hope,” says director Aimée Hayes, who returns to T2 after directing Matilda: the Musical, Detroit (2016), and co-directing Shakespeare in Love. “These characters are complicated, yet they allow each other to be that. One of my favorite lyrics says, 'If I tell you my heart has been opened wide/ If I tell you I'm frightened/ If I show you the darkness I hold inside will you bring me to light.' The character of Violet holds a lot of resentment and distrust because of a disfiguring accident when she was a child. During the course of the play, she makes friends for the first time while pursuing her dream of being healed. She grows to understand we are each imperfect but that most people are trying to connect, hope, and be a part of the world the best they can.”

Joining Hayes on the creative team are Kim Powers, scenic designer; Asa Benally, costume designer; Minjoo Kim, lighting designer; Brendan Connelly, sound designer; Lisa Auten, music designer; Heidee Alsdorf, choreographer; Emely Zepeda, stage manager; Amber Holley and Harlie Gann-Egan, assistant stage managers; Anna Kathryn Darling, wig designer; and Kelsey Blotter, assistant costume designer.

The stellar cast includes Kelly Felthous as Violet; Ramone Nelson as Flick; Eddie Egan as Monty; Piper Wallace as Young Vi; Alex Campea as Father and Sara Sevigny, Thatcher Reckner, Reece Edwards, Vince Teninty, Claire Fossey, Kai White, Bryce Kemph, Alex Horn, Maranda Seawood, and Markell Cox in the ensemble.

“This is a quintessential TheatreSquared show,” said Executive Director Martin Miller. “Our audiences are going to absolutely love it. It's so full of wonderful music, deep characters you care about, unexpected joy, and conflict—and much of it takes place here in Arkansas. I can't think of a better way to close what's already been a really exciting season.”

For Hayes, the show's message has the potential to be life-changing—and for T2 audiences, she's hoping it will be.

“The message in Violet is inspiring,” she notes. “Let's be our best selves. Let's reach out to each other. Let's let love lead the way. We can bring each other 'to light.'”
 




