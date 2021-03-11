Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

University of Arkansas Announces Virtual Event With Peter Meineck

Peter Meineck is Professor of Classics in the Modern World at New York University and is Honorary Professor of Humanities at the University of Nottingham.

Mar. 11, 2021  
University of Arkansas Announces Virtual Event With Peter Meineck

University of Arkansas Department of Theatre announces a virtual event with Peter Meineck, on Thursday, Mar 11, 2021 at 6:00 PM (CT).

Peter Meineck holds the endowed chair of Professor of Classics in the Modern World at New York University and is Honorary Professor of Humanities at the University of Nottingham in the UK. He specializes in ancient performance, cognitive theory, Greek literature and culture and humanities public programming.

In addition to his academic career, he has worked extensively in the professional theatre in New York and London, founding Aquila Theatre in 1991. His national public programs include Ancient Greeks/Modern Lives, The Warrior Chorus and Shakespeare Leaders in Harlem. He has also directed, and or produced over 50 productions of classical plays at venues as diverse as Lincoln Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Carnegie Hall, The Ancient Stadium at Delphi and the Bush and Obama White House. His productions of classical drama have toured extensively throughout North America and Europe.

Recently he developed a new program for teens from refugee families, based around Greek drama and held at NYU. He also serves as a fire chief at the Bedford Fire Department in New York.

Learn more and register at https://uark.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=2480&r=a5fec71681a74149a37d6f13f2d78949.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jared Goldsmith
Jared Goldsmith
Kristin Stokes
Kristin Stokes
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Tyler Joseph Ellis

Related Articles View More Arkansas Stories
Walton Arts Center Presents Virtual Broadway Masterclasses Photo

Walton Arts Center Presents Virtual Broadway Masterclasses

Arkansas Arts Academy Appoints Richard Burrows As CEO Photo

Arkansas Arts Academy Appoints Richard Burrows As CEO

Arkansas Public Theatre to Present THE CLEAN HOUSE Photo

Arkansas Public Theatre to Present THE CLEAN HOUSE

Walton Arts Center Presents DIXIES HAPPY HOUR Photo

Walton Arts Center Presents DIXIE'S HAPPY HOUR


More Hot Stories For You

  • USITT Fellows Fund Announces New Initiative With Cal State LA
  • USITT Announces National Demographic Survey
  • WISH YOU WERE HEAR Beware The Ides Of March to Feature Dust Bowl Faeries and Lorkin O'Reilly
  • Submissions For The Down To Clown Festival Are Open