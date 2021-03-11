University of Arkansas Announces Virtual Event With Peter Meineck

University of Arkansas Department of Theatre announces a virtual event with Peter Meineck, on Thursday, Mar 11, 2021 at 6:00 PM (CT).

Peter Meineck holds the endowed chair of Professor of Classics in the Modern World at New York University and is Honorary Professor of Humanities at the University of Nottingham in the UK. He specializes in ancient performance, cognitive theory, Greek literature and culture and humanities public programming.

In addition to his academic career, he has worked extensively in the professional theatre in New York and London, founding Aquila Theatre in 1991. His national public programs include Ancient Greeks/Modern Lives, The Warrior Chorus and Shakespeare Leaders in Harlem. He has also directed, and or produced over 50 productions of classical plays at venues as diverse as Lincoln Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Carnegie Hall, The Ancient Stadium at Delphi and the Bush and Obama White House. His productions of classical drama have toured extensively throughout North America and Europe.

Recently he developed a new program for teens from refugee families, based around Greek drama and held at NYU. He also serves as a fire chief at the Bedford Fire Department in New York.

